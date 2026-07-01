Concentration risk is the kind of problem that feels like a blessing right up until it doesn’t. A single stock position worth $1.4 million is a remarkable thing to have built, and the instinct to hold it is completely understandable, especially if you watched it climb and feel like you understand the company from the inside. But the financial history of people who held concentrated positions in employers they believed in is not a comfortable read.

The question is not whether to diversify. It is how to do it without handing a large portion of the gain to the IRS all at once.

Why Concentration in a Single Stock Is a Different Kind of Risk

A diversified portfolio of 500 companies can absorb a bad year from any one of them. A portfolio that is essentially one ticker cannot. If the stock drops 40%, which large-cap tech names have done repeatedly and will do again, the portfolio drops 40%. There is no offset, no hedge, no other position pulling in the other direction.

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The SEC has published guidance on concentrated stock positions specifically because the risk is so commonly underestimated by employees who know their company well and mistake familiarity for safety. Knowing the product roadmap does not protect a position from a macro selloff, a regulatory action, an accounting restatement, or a single bad earnings call.

At 56, with retirement potentially a decade away, a 40% drawdown on a $1.4 million position is a $560,000 loss that may not fully recover before the money is needed.

The Tax Problem With Selling

On a $1.2 million gain, that tax bill could easily reach $350,000 to $400,000 depending on the cost basis and state of residence. That is a real number and a legitimate reason to think carefully about how and when to sell.

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Strategies That Spread the Pain

The goal of a concentrated stock strategy is not to avoid taxes entirely. It is to manage when and how much tax is paid so that the after-tax outcome is better than either holding forever or selling everything at once.

A charitable remainder trust is another option worth understanding. The position is transferred into the trust, the trust sells the shares without triggering immediate capital gains, and the proceeds are reinvested in a diversified portfolio. The original owner receives an income stream from the trust and a partial charitable deduction. It is not the right structure for everyone, but for someone with philanthropic intent it can be highly efficient.

Exchange funds, which allow an investor to contribute a concentrated position to a partnership in exchange for a diversified interest, are a third option. They are complex, illiquid for several years, and require a minimum investment typically around $1 million, but they can defer the tax on the original position entirely.

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What Your Financial Guy Is Probably Not Telling You

A blanket recommendation to diversify is correct in direction but useless in practice without a tax-aware execution plan. Selling $1.4 million of appreciated stock without a multi-year strategy is the kind of move that generates a large tax bill and a feeling that something went wrong, even when the underlying decision was right.

The advisor conversation worth having is not “should I sell?” It is “what is the optimal sequence and structure for reducing this concentration over the next three to five years, given my income, my retirement timeline, and my state tax situation?”

FinanceAdvisors.com can connect you with an advisor who specializes in concentrated stock and equity compensation planning, the kind of advisor who builds multi-year exit strategies rather than giving a one-line diversification recommendation.

The stock may keep climbing. It may not. The tax code, however, is not going anywhere, and the window to manage this position intelligently is open right now.

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