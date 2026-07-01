Discussions about taxes often bring renewed debate about whether America’s wealthiest people are paying their fair share. One tax professional recently sparked a lively discussion online after questioning a claim he sees every year–that the super-rich somehow pay less tax than middle-class workers.

Posting on Reddit’s r/tax forum, the accountant said that while they don’t work with billionaires, they do have several clients earning more than $1 million annually. From their perspective, those clients aren’t avoiding taxes.

“I do have a few well-to-do clients making over $1 million,” the poster wrote. “And those clients pay taxes – lots of ’em.”

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High Earners Versus The Ultra-Wealthy

The discussion quickly centered on a distinction many commenters felt is often overlooked. High-income earners and the ultra-wealthy may both be considered rich, but they often earn money in very different ways.

Many accountants, tax professionals and financial experts in the thread argued that doctors, lawyers, executives and business owners receiving large salaries often face significant tax bills because most of their income is taxed as ordinary income.

“Rich people that have W-2 income pay a LOT of taxes…like half,” one commenter summed up the difference. “Wealthy people who have assets but don’t have a job pay relatively little in taxes.”

Others pointed out that when politicians and the media talk about wealthy taxpayers, they often lump together people earning millions from their jobs with billionaires who make most of their money from investments, real estate and other assets.

Several commenters argued that the real divide isn’t rich versus middle class, but income versus wealth.

“Rich = Wealth,” one person said. “We don’t tax wealth, we tax income.”

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Why The Debate Never Seems To End

One point raised repeatedly throughout the discussion was that many of the wealthiest individuals don’t rely on salaries at all. Instead, they often hold large amounts of stock, real estate or business ownership stakes that continue to appreciate in value.

Commenters repeatedly referenced strategies such as borrowing against assets instead of selling them, which can provide liquidity without creating taxable income.

“The ultra wealthy have most of their net worth in stocks, not income,” one person said. “They borrow against this at super low rates instead of realizing gains, and avoiding taxes. ‘Buy, Borrow, Die‘ is the motto for this group.”

Others added that capital gains tax rates, depreciation rules and various investment-related tax strategies can result in significantly lower effective tax rates than those paid by highly compensated employees.

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Still, a lot of people in the discussion disagreed with the idea that wealthy Americans don’t pay taxes. They pointed to IRS data showing that higher earners pay a large portion of the federal income taxes collected.

The discussion showed why people argue about taxes so much. Depending on whether someone focuses on total dollars paid, effective tax rates, capital gains or unrealized wealth, two people can look at the same system and reach very different conclusions.

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