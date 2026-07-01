I'm 40 With Two Kids and Just Started Thinking Seriously About Retirement. Do Bonds Belong in My Plan?

Starting a serious retirement planning conversation at 40 is not late. It is, for a large number of Americans, closer to average than the personal finance media suggests. At 40 with two kids and a 25-year runway to a typical retirement age, your situation has enough complexity to warrant a thoughtful answer rather than a one-size-fits-all allocation recommendation.

The short answer is yes, bonds probably belong in your plan, but in a supporting role rather than a primary one.

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What 25 Years of Compounding Actually Means

At 40, you have roughly 25 years before the retirement age of 65. That time horizon is long enough for equities to recover from multiple bear markets and deliver the long-run return premium they have historically provided. $10,000 invested at 8% annual return over 25 years grows to approximately $68,000. At 5%, the same $10,000 grows to $33,900. The difference between those two outcomes is $34,000, and it comes entirely from the asset allocation decision made now.

Overweighting bonds at 40 is one of the more costly long-term financial errors, not because bonds are bad, but because the opportunity cost of missing equity returns over 25 years is substantial.

The College Funding Complication

Two kids change the liquidity picture. If your children are currently between the ages of 5 and 12, you have college expenses arriving in roughly 7 to 13 years, which is a meaningful medium-term obligation that retirement savings alone does not address. Money earmarked for college in 529 accounts should become more conservatively invested as the enrollment date approaches, and bonds play a direct role in that transition.

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The Right Equity-to-Bond Split at 40

For a retirement-focused portfolio with a 25-year horizon, a common target allocation is 80% equities and 20% bonds. That 20% bond allocation provides a rebalancing lever in downturns, reduces overall volatility enough to prevent panic selling, and begins building the fixed income foundation that will grow in importance as you move through your 50s.

If your employer-sponsored 401(k) offers a target-date fund with a 2045 or 2050 target, the built-in allocation is typically close to this range and shifts automatically over time, which is a reasonable default if you prefer not to manage the rebalancing manually.

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The Insurance Parallel

SoFi Invest offers bond ETFs and diversified fixed income options alongside equity investments that let you maintain a balanced allocation within a single account as your financial picture evolves through your 40s and 50s.

Calculate your total annual contribution capacity before deciding on allocation. At 40 with two kids, the amount you are saving matters as much as how it is invested, and knowing your actual monthly surplus is the foundation of any realistic retirement plan.

Read Next: Retirees With $1M+ In Savings Are Rethinking Their Tax Strategy — Here’s Why Some Are Turning To Specialized Advisors

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