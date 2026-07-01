There’s a moment that catches most people off guard: you’ve done everything right financially, and suddenly the system tells you you’ve done it wrong. You paid off the house. You killed the car loan. You’re actually, genuinely debt-free. So why is your credit score in the basement? Why is your bank acting like you’re a liability?

Marsha called "The Ramsey Show" with exactly that problem. She and her husband had followed Financial University personal financial course offered through Ramsey Solutions to the letter—paid off the house, paid off the car and eliminated their debt. Then she tried to open a department store credit card to make a purchase and got rejected.

When she contacted her bank to ask why, the answer stung.

Don’t Miss:

"Our credit score was really, really low," Marsha told personal finance expert Dave Ramsey. "And we contacted our bank and they said because we don’t have any revolving credit, so it didn’t work paying off the house."

It sounded like failure.

It wasn’t.

"It did work," Ramsey said. "You paid off your house. The goal was to get out of debt, not get into debt."

When Marsha pushed back—reluctant to pay cash for a used car and unwilling to raid retirement savings—Ramsey gave her the simplest rule imaginable.

"Pay cash for your car, or don’t buy the car," he said. One of the two. Stop borrowing money."

The conversation quickly revealed a common disconnect. Marsha and her husband had spent years working toward debt freedom, but now they were worried about a financial system that rewards borrowing activity.

Ramsey said the bigger issue wasn’t Marsha’s confusion. It was the advice she received from her banker.

"Your bank’s trying to get you back in debt," he said.

When Marsha explained that her banker suggested opening a secured credit card to rebuild her score, Ramsey didn’t hide his feelings.

"Of course he wants you to start using a credit card," Ramsey said. "He’s a freaking banker."

Trending: Your credit score is costing you money and you might not even know it — SmartCredit shows you exactly what’s helping or hurting your score and gives you a personalized 120-day plan to fix it.

The Score That Stopped Existing

Here’s what many people don’t realize: there is no such thing as a zero credit score.

FICO scores range from 300 to 850. So when Marsha and her bank said her score was "really, really low," what likely happened was something different entirely.

Co-host Jade Warshaw said she experienced something similar after she and her husband paid off more than $460,000 in debt.

"I was sitting there waiting for my credit score to roll to zero," she said.

Months passed before she realized the free credit-monitoring site she was using hadn’t fully updated. When she checked official sources, she discovered the issue wasn’t a low score—it was the absence of a score altogether because there was no longer enough active borrowing data to measure.

For people who don’t plan to borrow money, that’s often less alarming than it sounds.

Life After The Last Payment

The more interesting part of Marsha’s call wasn’t the credit score.

It was what came next.

After years of focusing on paying off debt, many households suddenly find themselves asking a different question: now what?

See Also: You don’t need $100,000 for a rental property anymore — this platform lets investors buy stakes in real homes starting at $20

The mortgage is gone. The car payment is gone. The debt snowball is finished.

But eliminating debt and building wealth aren’t exactly the same thing.

That’s where a broader financial plan comes into play.

AdvisorMatch connects investors with vetted financial advisors based on their goals, investing style and planning needs. Whether the focus is investing, retirement planning, major purchases, tax strategy or managing the cash flow that was once earmarked for debt payments, an advisor can help build a roadmap for what comes next.

Because a credit score can tell lenders whether someone is good at borrowing money.

It can’t tell them whether they’re prepared for retirement, building wealth effectively or making progress toward their biggest financial goals.

Marsha called because she thought paying off her house hadn’t worked.

Ramsey saw it differently.

"It worked perfectly. It worked as designed. You got to exactly where you were trying to get."

Read Next: For The First Time In 25 Years, You Don’t Need $25,000 To Day Trade.

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Arrived

BluSky AI

ARK7

Immersed

Miso Robotics

Vinovest

Fine wine and rare whiskey have historically moved independently of the stock market, making them a compelling alternative asset. Vinovest manages authenticated, insured portfolios of investment-grade wine and whiskey starting at $5,000 — sourcing, storage, and insurance all handled for you.

FarmTogether

Farmland has historically held its value through market volatility and delivered returns uncorrelated to stocks and bonds. For accredited investors, FarmTogether offers direct access to high-quality U.S. farmland starting at $15,000 — fully managed, with no landlord headaches.

EquityMultiple

For accredited investors looking beyond stocks and bonds, EquityMultiple provides access to vetted commercial real estate deals starting at $5,000, with only ~5% of opportunities passing their due diligence process.

Fundrise

Private real estate and private credit can add income and stability to a stock-heavy portfolio. Fundrise offers access to diversified private real estate and credit strategies through an easy-to-use platform, with professionally managed portfolios designed to generate passive income and long-term growth.

American Hartford Gold

Mode Mobile

Image: Shutterstock