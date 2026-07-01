A 29-year-old woman says she’s struggling to reconcile two very different realities. On one hand, she earns $84,000 a year, lives with two roommates in Southern California and carries credit card debt from a difficult stretch after graduating into the pandemic.

On the other hand, her father is an extremely successful executive who she estimates earns between $10 million and $15 million a year and could make as much as $120 million over the next four years.

“My friends cannot fathom that I live such a regular life when I supposedly have a good relationship with my extremely wealthy father,” she wrote in a recent Reddit thread. “He lives in a massive $10M compound on the beach and spent at least $200K renovating his home and garden. He has $20 million in property.”

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A Different View Of Family Wealth

“He spent little time with us growing up because he was working to become this successful,” she wrote. “Now that he’s reached this level, I do feel resentful that he sacrificed time with his children for money that mostly only benefits him.”

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The woman said she has asked for help buying a home and even proposed investment property ideas that would allow her to build equity while taking responsibility for managing the property. According to her, those requests were declined.

Many commenters sympathized with her position. Some argued that helping adult children with housing, education or business opportunities is common in many cultures and can dramatically improve their long-term financial prospects.

Others took the opposite view, arguing that her father is trying to teach self-sufficiency and wants his children to build successful lives on their own.

The Debate Was About More Than Money

As the conversation went on, a lot of people felt the real problem wasn’t about money, but about emotional support.

The woman described her father as largely absent throughout her childhood and said he rarely makes time for one-on-one conversations today. “The complete lack of helpfulness whilst watching me struggle feels like an absence of love,” she wrote. “He doesn’t have time (or seemingly interest) in mentoring me.”

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Several commenters suggested that her father’s difficult upbringing may have created a scarcity mindset that still shapes how he views money. Others believed he fears creating entitlement and sees hardship as a necessary part of personal growth.

Most people don’t have rich parents to rely on, and instead are dealing with debt, higher living costs, and money stress. Accredited Debt Relief has helped more than 1 million clients take meaningful steps toward getting out of debt. Their clients paid off more than $3 billion in debt and eligible consumers may be able to reduce monthly payments by 40% or more.

The woman said she plans to move back home temporarily to pay off debt and improve her finances. More importantly, she hopes the experience will help her and her father better understand each other.

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