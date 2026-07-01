Second marriages after 60 are increasingly common and genuinely complicated. When one partner brings significant assets and the other brings almost none, the financial and emotional tensions that follow are predictable, painful, and worth addressing before the wedding rather than after. The kids are not wrong to worry. The fiancé is not wrong to feel stung. And the person in the middle is not wrong to want both things at once.

The good news is that a prenuptial agreement, structured thoughtfully, does not have to feel like a rejection. It can actually protect everyone in the room, including the new spouse.

What Is Actually at Stake Without an Agreement

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More immediately relevant: without clear documentation, retirement accounts and investment portfolios can become entangled in ways that affect not just divorce outcomes but estate plans as well. A surviving spouse in most states has legal rights to a portion of the estate regardless of what a will says, under what are called elective share provisions. For someone with $1.3 million saved and adult children they want to provide for, that is a real consideration.

What a Prenup Actually Does and Does Not Do

A prenuptial agreement is a contract that specifies, in advance, how assets will be treated during the marriage and in the event of divorce or death. It can protect pre-marital assets, define what remains separate property, establish what each spouse is entitled to if the marriage ends, and coordinate with an estate plan to ensure children from a prior relationship are provided for.

What it does not do is prevent a spouse from being cared for. A well-drafted prenup can include provisions that grow over time, for example granting the new spouse a larger share of assets for each year of marriage, or guaranteeing a specific income stream if the marriage ends after a certain point. That kind of structure acknowledges that a long marriage creates legitimate financial interdependence, even when one partner started with more.

The American College of Trust and Estate Counsel notes that prenuptial agreements are most likely to hold up in court when both parties have independent legal representation, full financial disclosure is provided by both sides, and the agreement is signed well in advance of the wedding rather than under time pressure.

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Why the Fiancé’s Reaction Is Worth Taking Seriously

The feeling that a prenup signals distrust is not irrational. It is worth asking what specifically feels insulting about the request. Often the answer is not the agreement itself but the framing, the sense that one partner is being asked to prove they are not after money before the marriage has even begun.

That conversation is easier to have when the prenup is presented not as a defensive move against the new spouse but as a coordination tool for a blended family situation that involves prior relationships, adult children, and existing obligations on both sides. A prenup that also spells out what the new spouse is entitled to, rather than only what they are not, tends to land differently than one that reads as pure protection.

The Kids Are Not the Audience Here, But They Are Not Irrelevant

Adult children who stand to inherit have a real financial interest in how this marriage is structured, and their concern is not purely emotional. If $1.3 million in retirement savings is partially absorbed into a new marriage and a new spouse’s financial needs over the next 20 or 30 years, the inheritance they expected may look very different than what they were anticipating.

That does not mean the children get a vote. It does mean that a clear estate plan, updated to reflect the new marriage and whatever the prenup establishes, is as important as the prenup itself. A plan that specifically designates beneficiaries on retirement accounts, establishes a trust for children if appropriate, and coordinates with the prenup eliminates ambiguity that otherwise festers for years.

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Getting the Financial Picture Right Before the Wedding

Remarriage at 59 with significant assets and a blended family situation is exactly the kind of scenario where a financial advisor working alongside an estate attorney can make a meaningful difference. The retirement income picture changes when a second spouse is added, Social Security survivor benefit strategies shift, and the estate plan needs to be rebuilt from scratch.

FinanceAdvisors.com can match you with an advisor experienced in late-marriage financial planning, including the asset protection, income planning, and estate coordination that this kind of transition requires.

The prenup conversation may feel like the hard part right now. The harder part, if it is skipped, is untangling everything later.

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