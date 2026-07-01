Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has lost more money on bad bets than most people will ever see in a lifetime. His response? Keep making them.

At Business Insider’s 2014 Ignition conference, Bezos described Amazon’s failures with the kind of calm usually reserved for a minor parking ticket.

"I’ve made billions of dollars of failures at Amazon.com," he said at the conference. "Literally, billions of dollars in failures. You might remember Pets.com or Kozmo.com. It was like getting a root canal with no anesthesia. None of those things are fun. But they also don’t matter."

That last part is doing a lot of work. Amazon’s history includes some spectacular misses, but its biggest successes were big enough to make the wreckage look like a footnote.

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The Sock Puppet That Bit Back

Pets.com became one of the dot-com era’s most famous flameouts. Amazon bought a major stake in the online pet-supply retailer and joined a $50 million financing round in 1999.

The company had a memorable sock-puppet mascot, a Super Bowl commercial and a business model that had one major issue: shipping giant bags of pet food and cat litter is expensive. Free shipping did not make that math any friendlier.

Pets.com went public in February 2000, then shut down that November. Its time as a public company lasted just 268 days.

Kozmo.com offered another painful lesson. The company promised fast delivery of snacks, videos and other everyday items in major cities. Amazon invested at least $60 million, but the one-hour delivery dream came with one-hour delivery costs. Kozmo folded in 2001.

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The Hits Paid For the Misses

Bezos’ point was never that failure is fun. The root-canal comparison settles that debate quickly.

The point was that Amazon could afford to be wrong often because it was occasionally very right. Amazon became a cloud-computing powerhouse. Prime reshaped online shopping habits. Kindle helped move books into the digital age.

At the BI conference, Bezos warned that companies that stop experimenting can wind up relying on one desperate "Hail Mary" bet late in the game. Amazon preferred a steady stream of calculated swings instead.

That approach does not mean every idea deserves a blank check. Pets.com is still a useful reminder that hype cannot fix weak unit economics, expensive logistics or a business that loses money on every sale.

The Startup Bet Without the Fairy Tale

The same logic applies to startup investing, with an important caveat: a startup investment can lose value or go to zero. There is no guarantee of an Amazon-sized winner waiting around the corner.

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Still, the Bezos lesson is less about chasing every shiny pitch deck and more about understanding why investors spread their bets. A single breakout company can matter far more than several smaller misses, but only when an investor can handle the risk and does the homework.

For investors interested in the infrastructure behind the AI boom, BluSky AI⁠ offers one example. The company is developing modular data centers designed for AI workloads and says it is targeting powered sites where deployment can move faster than a traditional data-center build.

Bezos had billions to absorb a bad outcome. Most investors do not. But the broader idea still holds: no one gets the upside of a well-chosen opportunity by sitting out every opportunity entirely.

The trick is not treating every bet like a sure thing — especially when the sock puppet is waving from the rearview mirror.

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