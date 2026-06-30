Yes, and he would say it without hesitation. At 52 with $280,000 saved, you are within 10 to 15 years of a retirement decision that will affect the rest of your life. The stakes at this stage are too high and the window too narrow to navigate by instinct. This is the point in the Baby Steps where professional guidance stops being a luxury and starts being a logical investment in the outcome you are trying to reach.

The Catch-Up Window Is Real and Finite

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$280,000 at 52 with 13 years to a retirement at 65, growing at 10% annually with no additional contributions, becomes roughly $970,000. Add $15,000 per year in additional contributions over that same period and the number climbs to approximately $1.5 million. The gap between those two outcomes is a retirement lived on your terms versus one defined by compromise.

What You Actually Need to Know

The gap between your projected Social Security income and your target monthly retirement income is the number your savings need to cover. Figuring out whether $280,000, plus 13 more years of contributions and growth, closes that gap reliably is exactly the kind of analysis a fiduciary advisor does routinely and that most people cannot do accurately on their own.

Trending: Empower’s Retirement Fee Analyzer shows exactly how much you’re paying in fees across your 401(k), IRA, and other retirement accounts — and calculates how those fees compound against you over time. Most people are surprised by what they find.

The Allocation Problem at 52

Getting the allocation right at this stage, balancing growth with the reduced time to recover from a major downturn, is nuanced enough that a professional review is genuinely worth the conversation.

How to Find the Right Advisor

A fiduciary advisor operates under a legal obligation to act in your interest, not to earn a commission on products they recommend. The SEC’s Investment Adviser Public Disclosure database lets you verify credentials and review any disciplinary history before you sit down with anyone.

Finance Advisors connects you with fiduciary advisors who specialize in retirement planning at your asset level and timeline, with no cost to match. At 52, the most expensive financial decision you can make is doing nothing while the years between now and retirement quietly close.

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