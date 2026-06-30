A trillion dollars can buy a lot of houses.

Just don’t tell Elon Musk.

The SpaceX founder crossed a milestone once thought unimaginable when his net worth topped $1 trillion, making him the first verified trillionaire in modern history. Depending on the estimate, Musk’s fortune now sits between roughly $1.1 trillion and $1.4 trillion.

The number becomes even more staggering when compared to ordinary Americans.

Yet despite wealth on a scale never before seen, Musk’s primary residence is reportedly a modest home near SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas.

"My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX," Musk wrote on X in 2021. "It’s kinda awesome though."

Musk has long embraced minimalist living, writing in another 2021 X post, "Feels more homey to live in a small house."

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The Trillionaire Who Downsized

Most billionaire stories involve larger homes, bigger yachts and increasingly lavish purchases.

Musk went in the opposite direction.

After announcing in 2020 that he planned to sell "almost all physical possessions," Musk unloaded a string of California properties worth tens of millions of dollars. He later relocated much of his attention to Texas, where SpaceX’s Starbase became the center of the company’s push toward Mars.

The tiny home sits just minutes from the rocket factory and launch site.

Journalist Walter Isaacson, who followed Musk extensively while writing his biography, described the residence as remarkably sparse. Rather than a billionaire showcase, the home functions more like a practical base of operations.

Even Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, seemed surprised by how stripped down it was.

"There is no food in the fridge," she posted on X in March after visiting.

"The garage where I slept is on the right. The shower only has one towel so I left it for Elon."

Those details paint a picture far removed from the image many people associate with the world’s richest person.

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Why A Trillionaire Doesn’t Live Like One

Part of the answer is that Musk’s wealth is not sitting in a checking account.

Most of his fortune comes from ownership stakes in companies including SpaceX, Tesla, xAI, Neuralink and The Boring Company.

As those businesses increase in value, so does his net worth.

The reverse is also true.

A significant decline in those holdings could erase hundreds of billions of dollars from Musk’s fortune on paper.

That distinction helps explain why Musk has often described himself as being relatively cash poor compared with the size of his net worth. The wealth exists primarily in the form of ownership rather than cash sitting on the sidelines.

Still, there is another reality.

Someone worth more than $1 trillion has long since passed the point where additional money changes daily life.

Musk could buy virtually any house on Earth and still remain one of the wealthiest people in history.

Instead, he appears to prioritize proximity to SpaceX’s mission over luxury.

The home allows him to remain close to Starship development, engineering teams and launch operations. For someone obsessed with execution and speed, being steps away from the factory may be more valuable than any mansion.

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A Different Lesson About Wealth

Musk built his fortune through ownership. Rather than pouring capital into ever-larger homes, he accumulated stakes in companies that grew dramatically over time.

That doesn’t mean homeownership is a bad idea. For many families, a home provides stability, memories and a path to building equity. But Buffett’s point was that wealth often comes from owning productive assets, not simply owning expensive things.

For most Americans, building wealth on Musk’s scale isn’t realistic. Building ownership, however, is.

The strategy won’t create another Elon Musk. But it follows a principle that has powered many of the world’s largest fortunes: putting money into assets that can grow, rather than simply spending more as wealth increases.

For investors looking to build a long-term strategy, AdvisorMatch can connect you with a vetted financial advisor who can help determine how different opportunities fit into an overall financial plan.

The irony isn’t that the world’s richest person rents a $50,000 house. It’s that he understood something most people miss: a trillion dollars isn’t built by spending it. It’s built by owning pieces of things that grow.

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