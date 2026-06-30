Some people leave college with a degree. Mark Zuckerberg left with a startup idea, a near-expulsion story and the woman he would eventually marry.

Speaking at Harvard’s 2017 commencement ceremony, the Meta CEO reflected on the chain of events that began with a controversial prank website called Facemash and ended with meeting his future wife, Priscilla Chan.

"Without Facemash I wouldn’t have met Priscilla, and she’s the most important person in my life," Zuckerberg told graduates.

It’s not the origin story most people associate with the founder of Facebook. But according to Zuckerberg, it may have been the most important thing that happened during his time at Harvard.

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One Website, One Party, One Pickup Line

In 2003, Zuckerberg created Facemash, a website that pulled photos from Harvard’s student directories and allowed users to compare classmates’ attractiveness.

The site spread quickly across campus—and landed him in serious trouble.

"Everyone thought I was going to get kicked out," Zuckerberg recalled. "My parents came to help me pack. My friends threw me a going-away party."

That party changed everything.

"We met in line for the bathroom in the Pfoho Belltower," Zuckerberg said of Chan. "And in what must be one of the all-time romantic lines, I said: ‘I’m going to get kicked out in three days, so we need to go on a date quickly.’"

He never got expelled. Instead, he dropped out the following year to build Facebook.

Chan said yes to the date.

The couple married in 2012 and now have three daughters.

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Building More Than Facebook

The bathroom-line story offers a glimpse into the same mix of confidence, urgency and willingness to take risks that later defined Zuckerberg’s career.

What started as TheFacebook in a Harvard dorm room grew into Meta, one of the world’s largest technology companies. Today, Zuckerberg is leading the company’s push into artificial intelligence, smart glasses, virtual reality and the next generation of computing.

But some of his most ambitious work happens outside Meta.

Together, Zuckerberg and Chan launched the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which has committed billions toward advancing science, improving education and helping researchers tackle some of the world’s toughest diseases.

More recently, Zuckerberg has spoken about AI’s potential to dramatically accelerate medical breakthroughs, including efforts to better understand, prevent and treat disease.

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The Next Wave Of Builders

Zuckerberg’s story is a reminder that transformative companies often start as unconventional ideas that few people take seriously at first.

That’s one reason many investors spend time looking for emerging technology companies before they become household names. While Meta is investing heavily in AI and spatial computing, smaller companies are pursuing similar opportunities.

One example is Immersed, an AI and spatial-computing startup developing software and hardware designed to reshape how people work in virtual environments. The company has attracted attention through partnerships with Meta, Samsung and Qualcomm, placing it at the intersection of several fast-growing technology trends.

For investors, the appeal is familiar: finding the next generation of builders before the rest of the world catches on.

Zuckerberg’s Harvard story began with a prank website and a pickup line. More than two decades later, it serves as a reminder that big opportunities often emerge from the most unexpected places.

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