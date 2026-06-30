I Want to Build a Bond Ladder for Passive Income. Where Do I Start?

Done correctly, a bond ladder generates consistent coupon income, reduces interest rate risk, and eliminates the need to time the bond market.

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How the Ladder Structure Works

Imagine you have $100,000 to allocate. A basic five-year ladder would place $20,000 in a bond maturing in year one, $20,000 in year two, $20,000 in year three, $20,000 in year four, and $20,000 in year five. Each year, the maturing bond returns $20,000 in principal plus its final coupon payment. You reinvest that $20,000 into a new five-year bond, extending the ladder’s far end.

Over time, this structure means you are always buying at current rates. When rates are high, new rungs capture the high yield. When rates are low, you are not forced to reinvest the entire portfolio at the lower rate because only one rung matures each year.

Which Bonds Work Best in a Ladder

For a first ladder, Treasury bonds are the most straightforward choice. You know exactly what you will receive at each maturity date and there is no credit analysis required.

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How Much Income a $100,000 Ladder Generates

At current Treasury yields averaging roughly 4% to 4.5% across a five-year ladder, $100,000 invested generates approximately $4,000 to $4,500 per year in coupon income. That is $333 to $375 per month in passive income before taxes. Scaling to $250,000 produces $10,000 to $11,250 annually, or roughly $833 to $937 per month.

The daily Treasury yield curve published by the U.S. Treasury shows current yields at each maturity point, which lets you calculate the income a ladder of any size would generate before you build it.

The Tax Planning Dimension

Treasury bond interest is subject to federal income tax but exempt from state and local taxes, which is a meaningful benefit in high-tax states. If you are building a ladder in a tax-advantaged account like an IRA, the state tax exemption is less relevant, but the predictable income generation makes Treasuries well-suited for retirement accounts where you want to plan distributions precisely.

For a taxable account, holding the ladder in a combination of Treasuries and municipal bonds can reduce the overall tax burden on coupon income depending on your bracket.

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Starting Smaller Than You Think You Need To

Many investors assume a bond ladder requires a large minimum investment. In practice, individual Treasury bonds can be purchased in $100 increments through TreasuryDirect or $1,000 increments through most brokerages. A five-rung ladder with $5,000 per rung is a $25,000 commitment that generates roughly $1,000 to $1,125 per year in income, a meaningful and practical starting point.

SoFi Invest provides access to Treasury bonds and bond ETFs that let you build a ladder or a ladder-equivalent using fixed maturity bond funds without the complexity of managing individual bonds.

Decide your target income number before you build anything. Working backward from a monthly income target to a required portfolio size makes the ladder’s construction feel purposeful rather than arbitrary.

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