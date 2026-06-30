Here’s How Much the Average Couple Has Saved for Retirement — How Does Your Nest Egg Compare?

Retirement can feel a bit like packing for a trip without knowing exactly how long you’ll be gone. Save too little and there’s a risk of running short. Save too much and those extra sacrifices along the way may not have been necessary.

The challenge is figuring out where the finish line actually is.

Spend enough time on social media or personal finance forums and it can start to seem like everyone is sitting on a seven-figure nest egg.

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The data tells a different story.

The latest figures from the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finances show most American households are nowhere near millionaire status when it comes to retirement savings. In fact, the typical household has saved far less than many people assume.

The Average Household Looks Richer Than Reality

The average U.S. household has roughly $334,000 saved in retirement accounts.

Sounds encouraging.

The median household has just $87,000.

That distinction matters. The average is pulled higher by households with exceptionally large retirement balances. The median represents the household sitting directly in the middle, meaning half of households have less than $87,000 saved for retirement.

For married couples and dual-income households, balances tend to be higher because there are often two earners contributing over time. Even so, the gap between average and typical retirement savings remains striking.

It’s also a reminder that online discussions can create a distorted picture. While households with $1 million or more in retirement savings certainly exist, they represent a relatively small slice of the population.

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The Retirement Gap Gets Bigger With Age

The Fed’s data shows retirement balances generally grow throughout a worker’s career.

Households under age 35 have an average retirement balance of about $49,000, while the median sits at roughly $18,900.

Among households ages 35 to 44, the average rises to about $141,500 and the median reaches $45,000.

For households ages 45 to 54, average retirement savings climb to approximately $313,000, while the median balance reaches $115,000.

Households nearing retirement between ages 55 and 64 report average retirement savings of roughly $538,000 and a median of $185,000.

Even among households ages 65 to 74, the median retirement balance is only about $200,000.

That’s a far cry from the multimillion-dollar targets often discussed in retirement planning circles.

Why Some Experts Say You Need Much More

Part of the reason retirement targets seem so high comes down to spending.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average retiree spends over $60,000 per year, or just under $5,000 per month.

Meanwhile, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retired workers is $2,082, according to Social Security Administration data.

That leaves a gap of nearly $3,000 per month that many retirees must cover through savings, investments, pensions or other income sources.

Healthcare expenses, inflation and longer life expectancies add another layer of complexity. For many couples, there’s a reasonable chance at least one spouse could live into their 90s.

Those realities help explain why some financial experts advocate for retirement savings goals well above $1 million.

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The Million-Dollar Milestone Isn’t What It Used To Be

For decades, becoming a retirement millionaire was viewed as the ultimate financial milestone.

Today, many advisors argue that the number isn’t nearly as powerful as it once was.

T. Rowe Price suggests households aim to accumulate roughly five to six times annual income by age 50, seven to eight times income by age 60 and around ten times income by retirement.

For a household earning $100,000 annually, that could translate to roughly $1 million by retirement.

Another analysis published by Investopedia estimated that a typical retired couple may need approximately $1.16 million in savings to support retirement spending using the 4% withdrawal rule.

Of course, retirement is highly personal. A couple living in a low-cost area with modest spending needs may require far less. Others living in expensive regions may need significantly more.

How You Can Close The Gap

While retirement headlines often focus on million-dollar portfolios, the bigger lesson may be that progress matters more than comparisons.

Maximizing employer matches, increasing contributions over time and taking advantage of catch-up contributions can all help improve retirement readiness.

For couples looking for more personalized guidance, working with a financial professional can help turn broad retirement benchmarks into a strategy tailored to specific goals, income, and long-term plans. Whether the target is building a $2 million nest egg, reaching $3 million before retirement, or simply creating a more secure financial future, professional guidance can help put a plan in place.

AdvisorMatch can connect investors with vetted financial advisors who align with their financial goals and retirement planning needs. After answering a few questions, investors can be matched with advisors suited to their situation.

The averages make for interesting conversation. The medians reveal something more important.

Most Americans aren’t retiring with millions of dollars.

They’re trying to build enough savings to bridge the gap between what retirement costs and what Social Security provides—and that’s the comparison that matters most.

Read Next: Retirees With $1M+ In Savings Are Rethinking Their Tax Strategy — Here’s Why Some Are Turning To Specialized Advisors

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