Artificial intelligence is supposed to scare us.

At least that’s the message many people hear every day. AI will replace workers. Robots will take jobs. Computers will become smarter while humans struggle to keep up.

Jeff Bezos sees a completely different future.

Speaking at Italian Tech Week in October, the billionaire founder of Amazon and Blue Origin acknowledged that many people feel "nervous or anxious or even a little discouraged or depressed" about what’s coming next. But he believes they’re looking at one of the most exciting moments in human history the wrong way.

"I don’t see how anybody can be discouraged who is alive right now," Bezos said.

For him, AI isn’t a threat. It’s part of a future filled with greater abundance, bigger opportunities and, eventually, millions of people living beyond Earth.

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When people imagine life in space, they often picture a necessity—an escape hatch if something goes wrong on Earth.

Bezos has something far different in mind.

"I believe, in the next couple of decades, there will be millions of people living in space," he said.

The most surprising part of that prediction wasn’t the number. It was his explanation.

"They’ll mostly be living there because they want to," he continued.

According to Bezos, advances in robotics will make it unnecessary for humans to perform much of the difficult work required to build and maintain off-world infrastructure.

"Our robotic technology is getting so good," he said. "We don’t need people to live in space."

In other words, people won’t head to space because they have to. They’ll go because they choose to.

The Question Everyone Is Asking

Bezos knows what’s making people uneasy.

As AI becomes more powerful, many wonder what happens when machines can do things faster, cheaper and better than humans.

Will jobs disappear? Will people still matter? Will life still have purpose?

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Bezos addressed that concern directly.

"Once they can compete with us at anything, do we have meaning in our lives?" he asked. "I think the answer to that is 100% yes. We will still have meaning in our lives."

Instead of replacing human purpose, Bezos believes AI will become another tool that expands what’s possible.

"One step at a time, we build tools and the tools increase our abundance," he said. "And that pattern will continue."

Following The Next Wave

If Bezos is right, the technologies driving that future are being built right now.

That’s one reason investors continue pouring money into AI, robotics and the infrastructure needed to support them.

Some companies are focused on the computing power behind the AI boom. BluSky AI is developing modular data centers designed to support growing demand for AI workloads as businesses race to adopt the technology.

Others are bringing automation into everyday operations. Miso Robotics is deploying AI-powered kitchen technology designed to automate repetitive tasks and help restaurants operate more efficiently.

The common thread is the same one Bezos described: using technology to handle more routine work while giving people more time to create, invent and solve bigger problems.

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Why His Optimism Matters

What’s striking isn’t just the prediction. It’s who’s making it.

That doesn’t mean every prediction will come true.

But it does make people pay attention when the entrepreneur who helped reshape commerce, cloud computing and private spaceflight says the future looks brighter than many believe.

For Bezos, the story of the next few decades isn’t one of decline or displacement.

It’s one of possibility.

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