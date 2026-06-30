Elon Musk was thinking about rockets. Justine Musk was thinking about whether her parents’ basement had room for five kids.

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Her response had less to do with saving humanity and more to do with household logistics.

Justine said she wished she could go back, take him by the shoulders and ask, "Have you seen my parents’ basement?"

It got a laugh. But it also captured the all-or-nothing drive behind Elon’s early SpaceX years, before rocket launches became livestreams and before the company became one of the most valuable businesses on the planet.

The Basement Bet Became a $2 Trillion Giant

At the time, SpaceX was a long shot with a large fuel bill.

Elon was trying to build rockets while Tesla was also fighting for survival. During the 2008 financial crisis, SpaceX suffered failed launches, Tesla was short on cash and Elon was putting much of his remaining personal wealth into both companies.

The bet did not come with a safety net. It came with the possibility that the whole thing could collapse.

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Instead, SpaceX survived, won key NASA contracts and grew into a private-space powerhouse. It launched astronauts, built Starlink into a global satellite internet business and made reusable rockets a normal part of the space industry.

Then came the public-market payoff.

SpaceX raised $75 billion in its recent IPO, the largest in history. The debut briefly gave the company a market value above $2 trillion, turning SpaceX once tied to a hypothetical basement move into one of the world’s most valuable public businesses.

That does not make the basement story less extreme. It makes it easier to see why Musk was willing to gamble so hard.

The Part of the Story That Doesn’t Fit on a T-Shirt

The lesson is not that every founder should risk everything, or that every investor should chase the next company with a wild pitch deck.

Most companies with giant ambitions do not become SpaceX. A bold vision still needs customers, money, talent and a product that works outside a PowerPoint presentation.

But Elon’s story does show why investors keep watching early-stage companies in areas where technology is changing how major industries operate.

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Miso Robotics is one example. The company is building AI-powered kitchen automation, including its Flippy Fry Station, which it says has prepared more than 5 million baskets of food in commercial kitchens. Its focus is less glamorous than rockets but very real: helping restaurants deal with labor shortages, rising costs and the constant pressure to move orders faster.

BluSky AI is another. It is developing modular data centers designed for AI workloads, targeting the power and computing capacity needed as businesses adopt more AI tools. The company says investors can buy shares at $5.

Neither company is SpaceX, and neither should be treated as a guaranteed winner. But both are aimed at problems that are already showing up in the real economy: restaurants needing more automation and AI companies needing more computing power.

Justine’s story is not an investing formula. It is a reminder that before a company becomes a market giant, it often begins as an uncomfortable bet that most people would rather not make.

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