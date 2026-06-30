Why Ramsey Takes Health Insurance Seriously

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The Baby Steps framework assumes you have basic insurance in place before you start building wealth. That includes health coverage. Without it, every dollar you save and every debt you pay off is exposed to a single bad medical event that can wipe it all out.

The Self-Employed Coverage Problem

The challenge for self-employed people is real. When you leave a W-2 job, you lose access to group rates, and individual plans purchased on your own can feel eye-wateringly expensive. But expensive compared to what? Compared to a $14,000 ER visit, a $400-a-month premium looks like a bargain. Compared to a $200,000 cancer treatment, it looks like one of the best financial decisions you ever made.

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The HSA Combination Strategy

The strategy works like this: you carry a lower-premium plan with a higher deductible, fund your HSA aggressively to cover the deductible and routine costs, and let whatever you do not spend in a given year roll over and compound. Over time, that HSA becomes a powerful healthcare reserve that also functions as a secondary retirement account after age 65.

What to Look For in a Plan

Not all health plans are created equal, and the cheapest premium is rarely the right answer. You want to look at the full picture: premium, deductible, out-of-pocket maximum, network coverage, and prescription drug tiers. A plan with a $200 monthly premium and a $12,000 out-of-pocket maximum is not necessarily better than one at $350 a month with a $5,000 cap, depending on how much care you actually use.

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For self-employed people, finding the right plan means comparing options across carriers, metal tiers, and deductible structures in one place. Pivot Health makes it straightforward to shop and compare individual and family health plans without having to navigate multiple carrier websites, so you can see what is actually available in your area and make a real comparison before you enroll.

The $14,000 bill is already done. The next step is making sure it is also the last time an unplanned medical event derails a financial plan you worked hard to build.

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