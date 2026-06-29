I Have $22,000 in Debt Across Four Accounts. How Do I Build a Budget That Actually Gets Me Out?

Why Most Debt Payoff Attempts Stall

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If your monthly cash flow analysis is rough, you end up underestimating spending in categories like dining, subscriptions, or convenience purchases by $200 to $400 per month without realizing it. Over a year that’s $2,400 to $4,800 that could have gone toward your highest-interest balance instead. Precise tracking closes that gap.

Building a Debt Payoff Dashboard in Tiller

Tiller Money’s Foundation Template includes a net worth tracker that updates automatically as your account balances change. For someone paying down debt, this becomes one of the most motivating views in the entire system. Every time a credit card balance drops, your net worth number improves in real time. That feedback loop, seeing the number move because of a specific decision you made, is more psychologically powerful than a progress bar in an app.

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Finding the Extra Money in Your Budget

The first step is running a complete 90-day spending audit. Pull three full months of transactions into Tiller, categorize everything, and look for the categories where actual spending consistently exceeds what you’d estimate. For most households the surprises show up in three or four places: food delivery, subscription services, retail impulse purchases, and cash or debit transactions that are hard to categorize because they were vague at the time.

Even modest reductions compound quickly. Cutting $150 per month in discretionary spending and redirecting it to the highest-interest debt on a $5,000 balance at 24% APR reduces the payoff timeline from 29 months to 19 months and saves approximately $680 in interest. The math rewards early and consistent action more than large occasional lump sums.

Staying the Course Month to Month

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Setting a firm monthly budget for every discretionary category, and reviewing it against actual spending every Sunday, takes about 10 minutes once the spreadsheet is set up. That weekly check-in is the single habit most Tiller users credit for staying on track through long payoff timelines.

The Right Time to Start

The people who pay off debt fastest are rarely the ones who earn the most. They’re the ones who know their numbers well enough to make every dollar intentional.

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