I'm a 50-Year-Old Teacher With a Pension. Do I Still Need Bonds in My Portfolio?

Understanding that relationship is the starting point for deciding whether your investment portfolio needs additional bond exposure.

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Your Pension Functions as a Fixed Income Anchor

The Social Security Administration’s my Social Security portal lets you see your estimated benefit at different retirement ages, which is a necessary input for this calculation.

The Argument for a Higher Equity Allocation With a Pension

Because a pension provides a guaranteed income floor, a teacher with a solid defined benefit plan can afford to carry more equity risk in their investment portfolio than someone relying entirely on portfolio withdrawals for retirement income. A 60% or even 70% equity allocation at 50 may be appropriate for someone whose essential expenses are covered by a pension, whereas the same allocation might be too aggressive for someone without that guaranteed income base.

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This is the inverted logic that pension holders often miss. The pension reduces the need for conservative investments in the portfolio, not because bonds are unnecessary, but because the pension itself is filling that role.

Where Bonds Still Add Value

A 20% to 30% bond allocation in your investment portfolio, rather than the 40% to 50% often recommended for someone at 50 without a pension, captures these benefits without over-insuring a risk the pension already addresses.

See Also: Empower’s Retirement Fee Analyzer shows exactly how much you’re paying in fees across your 401(k), IRA, and other retirement accounts — and calculates how those fees compound against you over time. Most people are surprised by what they find.

TIPS as the Most Relevant Bond Type for Pensioners

SoFi Invest gives you access to TIPS funds and diversified bond ETFs that let you build a targeted fixed income allocation around the specific gaps in your pension coverage.

Calculate your pension’s monthly benefit in today’s dollars and compare it to your estimated essential retirement expenses. The gap between those two numbers, if any, is what your investment portfolio actually needs to cover, and that gap determines the appropriate bond allocation.

Read Next: Retirees With $1M+ In Savings Are Rethinking Their Tax Strategy — Here’s Why Some Are Turning To Specialized Advisors

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