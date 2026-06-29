I'm 63 and Planning to Retire at 67. How Do I Make Sure I Don't Run Out of Money?

Running out of money in your 80s is one of the most devastating financial outcomes available, and it is avoidable with the right structure.

The 4% Rule and Its Limitations

The 4% rule, originally from a 1994 study by financial planner William Bengen, suggests that withdrawing 4% of your retirement portfolio in year one and adjusting for inflation annually produces a high probability of the portfolio lasting 30 years. On a $600,000 portfolio, that is $24,000 per year, or $2,000 per month, from investments.

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The rule has limitations. It was based on historical U.S. market returns that may not repeat, it does not account for unusually high or low sequence-of-returns scenarios at the start of retirement, and it assumes a specific asset allocation. A more conservative withdrawal rate of 3% to 3.5% provides an additional longevity buffer, particularly for someone retiring at 67 who may live into their 90s.

Social Security Timing Is One of the Biggest Levers

Every year you delay claiming Social Security beyond your full retirement age, up to age 70, your benefit increases by approximately 8%. For a worker with a full retirement age of 67 and a projected benefit of $2,200 per month, waiting until 70 increases that benefit to roughly $2,728 per month. Over 20 years of retirement, that difference is more than $125,000 in cumulative additional income.

The SSA’s benefits estimator lets you model your benefit at different claiming ages based on your actual earnings history, which is the most important tool for this decision.

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Required Minimum Distributions Starting at 73

The IRS requires that holders of traditional 401(k)s and IRAs begin taking required minimum distributions at age 73, under the SECURE 2.0 Act changes that took effect in 2023. IRS Publication 590-B covers the RMD calculation rules, which are based on your account balance and a life expectancy factor published by the IRS.

RMDs add taxable income in retirement whether you need the cash or not. If your combined Social Security income and RMDs push you into a higher bracket, a Roth conversion strategy in the four years between now and retirement, using your current lower income years to convert some traditional IRA balance to Roth, can reduce future RMD burdens.

Building a Withdrawal Strategy Before You Retire

The four years between 63 and 67 are valuable planning years. This is the window to assess your total retirement income picture, Social Security projections, retirement account balances, any pension, and other income sources, and build a specific withdrawal strategy before you need to execute it.

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A written plan that specifies which accounts you will draw from in which order, when you will claim Social Security, and what your annual spending target is in retirement produces significantly better outcomes than an ad hoc approach decided year by year.

SoFi Invest offers retirement accounts and investment tools that can support the rebalancing and contribution strategy in the final working years before retirement.

Calculate your total projected monthly income at 67 from all guaranteed sources before your next financial planning step. That number tells you exactly how much your investment portfolio needs to supplement, which is the foundation of every withdrawal decision that follows.

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