2025 was the reset. 2026 is the monetization year. We shut down what was not working, preserved the assets that matter, restored the public-company platform, and are now focused on converting users, fans, creators, advertisers, sports audiences and financial-services customers into revenue.

AGM Outcomes

At the Annual Meeting on June 10, 2026, shareholders approved the principal proposals put forward by the Board, including:

– Change of the Company’s name from Triller Group Inc. to Eight Holdings Inc.

– Authorization for a reverse stock split at a ratio of no more than 1-for-10 within one year

– Adoption of the 2026 Equity Incentive Plan

– Nasdaq 20% issuance approval (flexibility for private placements exceeding 20% of outstanding shares)

These approvals provide important governance and capital-markets tools.