For years, people struggling with debt have been told to skip coffee, cancel streaming services and cut every small expense they can find. But personal finance expert Ramit Sethi says that approach misses the real problem.

According to Sethi, many people focus on small spending decisions while ignoring the factors that are doing the most damage to their finances.

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Focus On The Interest Rate First

Sethi argued that large debt balances are often driven by high interest rates, especially on credit cards. He said people should start by contacting lenders and asking for a lower annual percentage rate or exploring hardship programs if they qualify.

“Remember, at 27% interest from your credit card, your 50K in debt is costing you over $1,000 a month in interest alone,” he said.

In Sethi’s view, reducing the interest rate can immediately make debt payments more effective because more of each payment goes toward the balance instead of interest charges.

He also believes many borrowers avoid looking closely at their finances because the numbers feel overwhelming.

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His recommendation is to write down every debt, the balance, the interest rate and the minimum payment. Once everything is visible, it becomes easier to create a realistic payoff plan.

Bigger Wins Matter More Than Tiny Cuts

One of Sethi’s main arguments is that people can’t cut their way out of serious debt.

“You don’t need to suffer,” he said. “And also, you can’t suffer your way out of debt. “

Instead of obsessing over small purchases, he encourages people to focus on larger financial decisions. That could include negotiating rent, selling an unnecessary vehicle, increasing income or pursuing a raise.

“There is a limit to how much you can cut,” Sethi said. “There is no limit on what you can earn.”

He also recommends using the avalanche method, which prioritizes paying off the highest-interest debt first while making minimum payments on everything else.

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For people who still don’t know where to start, Accredited Debt Relief has helped more than 1 million clients take meaningful steps toward becoming debt-free and has supported customers in paying off more than $3 billion in debt. Depending on eligibility, borrowers may be able to reduce monthly payments by 40% or more.

Sethi said getting out of debt requires a system, not just motivation. Once debt is paid off, he recommends redirecting those former debt payments toward emergency savings and investments to avoid falling back into the same cycle.

“The moment your balance hits zero is an amazing opportunity for you to look and say, ‘I am never going back,'” Sethi said.

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