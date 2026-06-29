Most parents hope their children will find success. Maye Musk says her three children were chasing something else entirely.

"They’ve never wanted to make money. They’ve always wanted to do good," Maye said. "I never heard ‘I want to make money’ from them at all. They just wanted to be good at what they’re doing."

It’s a perspective that stands in sharp contrast to how the public often views Elon, whose fortune has soared alongside Tesla and SpaceX.

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Three Kids Who Chose Their Own Path

Maye raised her children while building careers as both a dietitian and model. After her divorce, the family moved across nine cities in three countries, often relying on one another to make things work.

"Elon was my encyclopedia and then, of course, my tech expert. Kimball would cook for us. And then Tosca would answer the phone," she recalled.

She encouraged independence from an early age. When her children decided against career paths that could have provided free tuition opportunities, Maye let them make their own choices. They took out student loans, graduated with debt and paid it off themselves.

"I always let them do what they wanted to do and then help them where I can," she said.

The Goal Was Never Money

Maye said the common thread among her children wasn’t a desire to build fortunes.

Instead, she believes they focused on solving problems.

That was especially true for Elon.

"He doesn’t do things to challenge. He does things to do good. So everything he does is to do good," she said.

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As an example, Maye recalled conversations about satellites long before Starlink became a household name.

"When he told me he was going to start making satellites, for example, he said that it could save people stranded in forests or in the middle of oceans."

She said he described a similar vision for the Cybertruck.

"When he launched the Cybertruck, he said it would save the lives of people stuck in forests, top of mountains or the middle of the ocean."

Today, Cybertrucks equipped with Starlink have been used during emergency and disaster-response efforts, something Maye views as proof of that original vision.

"He sees the future," she said.

Success Followed Purpose

While Elon became a trillionaire through Tesla, SpaceX and his other ventures, Maye said wealth was never the family’s focus.

Kimbal built businesses centered on sustainable food systems. Tosca founded Passionflix to create female-led romance films with uplifting endings. Elon pursued projects in transportation, energy, communications and space.

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For Maye, those careers all stemmed from the same idea: build something useful first.

The financial rewards came later.

According to Maye, her children never started with a plan to get rich. They started with a desire to make an impact—and success followed.

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