I Paid Off $43,000 in Debt Last Year. Would Dave Ramsey Say My Credit Score Should Be Going Up, Not Down?

This is one of the most counterintuitive parts of how credit scoring works, and it confuses a lot of people who have done exactly the right thing financially. Paying off debt is always the right move. But the credit scoring system is designed to reward borrowing behavior, not debt-free behavior, and those two things are not the same goal.

Why Paying Off Debt Can Lower Your Score

The credit score is a measure of how you manage borrowed money, not a measure of financial health. When you pay off and close credit accounts, several things happen to the score simultaneously. Your total available credit decreases, which can raise your utilization ratio if you still carry any revolving balances. The average age of your accounts may decrease if older accounts were among those paid off. And the mix of credit types on your report changes.

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None of these scoring effects mean you made a mistake. They mean the scoring model is optimized for a different objective than yours. Your objective is financial freedom. The model’s objective is predicting lending risk. A person with no debt is not profitable for lenders, and the score reflects that reality.

The Ramsey Perspective on This Specific Frustration

Ramsey addresses this directly and without apology. He would tell you that a dropping credit score after paying off debt is not a warning sign. It is a symptom of the fact that your relationship with debt is ending. The score exists to help lenders decide whether to lend you money. If your plan is to never borrow money again, the score becomes less relevant with every passing year.

The goal is not a 800 credit score. The goal is a paid-off house, fully funded retirement accounts, and the ability to live and give generously on income that belongs entirely to you.

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When the Score Still Matters

That said, there are legitimate situations where your credit score matters even when you are debt-free. If you are planning to buy a home in the next two to three years and have not yet done so, the mortgage rate tied to your score represents real money. Even on a 15-year fixed mortgage, the difference between a 680 score and a 760 score can mean a meaningfully higher interest rate that costs tens of thousands over the life of the loan.

Landlords, insurers, and some employers also pull credit, as noted earlier. Understanding where your score stands and why keeps you from being blindsided when those checks happen.

What to Watch After a Major Payoff

After paying off $43,000 in debt, your credit report is going through a significant transition. Accounts that were active are now closed. Balances that were reporting are now zero. The profile looks different to the scoring model, and the score will fluctuate for several months before stabilizing.

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This is exactly the period when errors tend to appear. A paid account that still shows a balance. A closed account reporting incorrectly. A payoff that never got updated with the bureau. These errors can artificially suppress your score during an already volatile transition period, and they require your attention to fix.

SmartCredit lets you monitor all three bureaus in real time so you can catch and dispute reporting errors immediately after a major payoff, rather than discovering them months later when you are trying to do something that requires a credit check.

The Right Measure of Success

Here is the measure that matters more than your credit score right now: your net worth went up by at least $43,000 last year because you eliminated that liability. That number reflects real financial progress in a way that a three-digit borrowing score never will.

Watch the score for accuracy. Do not manage your financial life around it.

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