Children usually complain that a sibling got the bigger bedroom. They don’t usually accuse a parent of giving someone else the better childhood.

"I will admit I don’t have the greatest track record as a father," he wrote. "While my bio kids were growing up, we were kind of distant."

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According to the father, years of financial struggles and constant conflict with his first wife created tension at home. The relationship improved when his children became adults, and he said that both played a role in helping his business succeed before it became highly profitable.

Today, he is remarried and helping raise his wife’s son.

"My relationship with my stepson is quite good," he wrote. "He doesn’t call me dad, but seems to view me as a very close uncle."

The father admitted he hopes that changes over time.

"If I’m being completely honest, I hope that eventually he will see me as a father figure," he wrote.

A Third Of The Estate, A Lifetime Of Resentment

The conflict surfaced when the father mentioned that his stepson would receive one-third of the inheritance.

"Well, my kids are furious with me now, telling me this was unfair, as they had to grow up with a cold, emotionally and physically distant/unavailable father who struggled to bring food to the table," he wrote.

His children argued that the stepson enjoys a completely different version of their father.

"They mention how my stepson gets to live a luxurious childhood with a much kinder and more present/emotionally available and supportive parent than they had ever had," he wrote.

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The father said they also viewed the boy as a "do-over child," a description he rejected but understood.

"I can understand their point of view," he wrote. "They feel like I’m slighting them for my ‘new family’ with a much younger wife and what they claim is a do-over child."

Readers Could See Both Sides

Many commenters sided with the biological children.

"Why are you treating some random kid that you’ve known for 2 minutes the same as your actual real kids who you have apparently failed over and over again?" one person wrote.

Another commenter pointed out that the father’s children not only repaired the relationship but also helped build the business.

"He even said in an edit that his bio kids helped him with his business when it wasn’t doing well," the commenter wrote.

Others argued that family is not defined solely by biology.

"It is OPs money to do with as he pleases," one commenter wrote.

Another added: "He’s not a random kid, he’s his stepson. He’s family."

See Also: The Difference Between a Fragmented Plan and an Integrated One Often Comes Down to Structure — See How PCM Encore Brings Investment, Tax, and Estate Planning Into Alignment.

Estate Planning Is About More Than Money

The dispute highlights why financial advisors often encourage inheritance conversations before a will is finalized, particularly in blended families.

In situations like this, professionals can help parents evaluate options beyond a simple percentage split. That might include trusts, life insurance policies earmarked for a stepchild, business succession plans, gifting strategies during a parent’s lifetime or distributions that recognize different family circumstances.

Those discussions can reduce confusion and resentment later while giving families a chance to address concerns when everyone is still able to participate in the conversation.

The father later said he was reconsidering his original plan and was thinking about leaving larger shares to his biological children while reducing the portion left to his stepson.

The debate, however, was never just about percentages. At its heart was a question many families face: when a parent becomes better with age, can an inheritance ever make up for the years when they weren’t?

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