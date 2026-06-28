Charlie Munger spent a lifetime evaluating businesses worth billions of dollars, yet one of his favorite real estate investments didn’t trade on a stock exchange and couldn’t be found on a balance sheet.

It grew in the front yard.

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The Real Estate Lesson That Stayed With Munger

In Janet Lowe’s biography, "Damn Right! Behind the Scenes with Berkshire Hathaway Billionaire Charlie Munger," Lowe recounted lessons Munger learned while developing residential projects in Southern California during the 1960s.

One observation stuck with him for decades.

"Lush landscaping. That’s what sells. You spend money on trees, and you get it back triple. Stinting on landscaping is building malpractice," Munger said.

The comment wasn’t based on academic research or a market study. It came from experience. Munger and his partners developed hundreds of housing units and saw firsthand how buyers reacted to a property’s appearance before they even stepped through the front door.

A home with mature trees, attractive landscaping and a polished exterior felt more valuable. In Munger’s view, developers who tried to save money by cutting corners outside often hurt themselves later when it came time to sell.

That philosophy stayed with him. According to media reports on Munger’s later years, he remained involved in real estate investments well into his late 90s and continued to favor spending on landscaping and curb appeal improvements.

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The Numbers Suggest Munger Was Right

Decades after Munger shared that advice, the data suggests he was onto something.

High-quality landscaping can increase a home’s value by 5%–15%, with industry estimates from the American Society of Landscape Architects often reaching 15%–20%.

Real estate agents see the value, too. National Association of Realtors data found that 97% of agents say curb appeal is important in attracting buyers, while 92% recommend improving landscaping before listing a property.

Trees can be especially valuable. Industry estimates suggest a mature shade tree can add between $1,000 and $10,000 to a home’s appraised value, while strategic tree placement can contribute to overall property value increases of 3% to 15%.

Even routine landscaping maintenance can pay off. Projects such as mulching, pruning and lawn care have been associated with returns exceeding 100% of their cost, with some projects producing returns as high as 217%.

For Munger, those numbers probably wouldn’t have been surprising. He believed buyers make emotional decisions before they make financial ones, and a well-landscaped property creates a strong first impression.

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A Way To Invest In Real Estate Without The Yard Work

Not everyone wants to own a property or spend weekends planting trees.

Munger spent decades looking for investments where a relatively small amount of money could produce an outsized return. When it came to real estate, he believed a few well-placed trees often fit that description. Judging by the numbers, it remains one of his most practical pieces of advice.

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