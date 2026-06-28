I Have a Home Warranty But I've Never Actually Used It. Would Dave Ramsey Say I'm Wasting My Money?

What You Actually Paid for

A home warranty is a service contract that transfers the financial risk of mechanical failure in covered systems and appliances from your household budget to the warranty provider. What you paid for is not the repair. It is the elimination of uncertainty about what a repair would cost if it happened.

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If your HVAC is 14 years old and your water heater is 11 years old, the risk of a major failure in any given year is real and measurable. You paid for the guarantee that when it happens, the financial hit is a known, manageable service fee rather than an unknown four- or five-figure invoice. That guarantee has value even in the years you do not use it.

When Ramsey Would Say Reconsider

There are situations where a home warranty may not be the best use of your money. If your home is relatively new, all systems and appliances are under manufacturer warranty, and your emergency fund and home maintenance sinking fund are fully funded, the case for an additional warranty layer is weaker. The risk you are transferring is lower, which means the cost-benefit calculation shifts.

Similarly, if the coverage terms of your specific warranty exclude the failures most likely to occur in your home, or if the service quality from the provider’s network has been unreliable, that is a reason to evaluate whether you have the right product, not whether protection is a good idea.

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How to Evaluate Whether to Keep It

Pull up your policy and read it with fresh eyes. What systems and appliances are covered? What are the specific exclusions? What is the service fee per claim, and how does that compare to your current emergency fund and maintenance sinking fund balance?

Then look at your home’s risk profile honestly. List every major system and appliance, note its age, and compare it to average lifespan estimates. A home where three or four systems are in the back half of their useful life has a meaningfully different risk profile than one where everything is relatively new. The older your systems, the more valuable the coverage.

The Sinking Fund and the Warranty Together

The strongest financial position for a homeowner is a combination of a funded home maintenance sinking fund and a home warranty covering major system and appliance failures. The sinking fund handles routine maintenance, minor repairs, and the service fees associated with warranty claims. The warranty handles the large, unexpected mechanical failures that would otherwise require drawing down the emergency fund or, worse, taking on debt.

These two tools are not redundant. They cover different parts of the risk spectrum. A sinking fund with $2,000 in it absorbs a $400 plumbing repair without drama. It does not absorb a $9,000 HVAC replacement without consequence. The warranty covers the gap.

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Making the Coverage Work for You

If you have a warranty and have never filed a claim, make sure you know exactly how to use it when the time comes. Know the claims phone number and process. Know your service fee. Know which systems and appliances are covered and which are not. Homeowners who do not use their warranty effectively sometimes discover mid-crisis that the process was simpler than they expected.

American Home Shield’s coverage and claims process is designed to connect you with qualified service providers quickly when a covered system or appliance fails, so the benefit you have been paying for is accessible when you actually need it. A warranty you know how to use is worth considerably more than one sitting in a drawer.

The goal is not to file as many claims as possible. The goal is to own your home with confidence, knowing that the most expensive mechanical failures will not derail the financial plan you have worked hard to build.

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