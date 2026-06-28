Putting hundreds of thousands of dollars into the stock market all at once can feel risky, especially when political headlines, international conflicts and unexpected events can send stocks sharply higher or lower.

That’s why personal finance expert Dave Ramsey told a “The Ramsey Show” listener considering a $350,000 investment that market volatility is inevitable because President Donald Trump is “going to do a Trump thing” at some point. The real question, Ramsey said, is whether investors can stay calm when it happens.

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The Math Favors A Lump-Sum Investment?

Gabriel wrote into the show saying that he and his family recently sold their home. Since they don’t expect to buy another property for four or five years, they were considering putting the money into the S&P 500 and other index funds. The question was whether to invest the entire amount at once or spread it out gradually through dollar-cost averaging.

“If you understand what you’re putting money into and you’ve looked at the track record of it, the S&P 500, the math would tell you to put it all in at once,” he said.

He explained that money invested immediately has more time to benefit from market growth. Using a hypothetical example, Ramsey said a $100,000 investment made at the beginning of a year in which the market gains 25% would grow to roughly $125,000. Someone investing that same amount gradually over 12 months would end up with significantly less because much of the money would spend part of the year sitting in cash.

Still, Ramsey acknowledged that investing everything at once can be emotionally difficult.

“The only reason a dollar cost average is if you’re emotionally not committed to this process,” he said, “and the first time Trump decides to bomb Iran and the market goes down, you freak out.”

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Ramsey warned that investors should expect periods of turbulence.

He added that countless other events can move markets as well, from geopolitical conflicts to economic news and unexpected global developments.

Why Staying Invested Matters

Throughout the conversation, Ramsey pointed to examples of markets recovering after major declines. He discussed the sharp selloff during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when stocks plunged as uncertainty spread across the economy.

“The market recovers common sense over time,” Ramsey said.

He also referenced recent market reactions to tensions involving Iran, adding that some of the biggest headline-driven drops often recover faster than investors expect.

See Also: Most budgeting apps ignore your investments. Empower doesn’t — it syncs your 401(k), IRA, bank, and credit accounts into one real-time dashboard.

Ramsey’s broader message was that long-term investors usually get into trouble when they panic and sell during downturns. “No one gets hurt on a roller coaster except those that get off in the middle of the ride,” he said. “So, if you think you’re going to jump, dollar cost average because it keeps you from freaking out quite so much.”

Not everyone can get a personal investing question answered by Ramsey. For people trying to decide how to invest a large sum, prepare for retirement or build a long-term financial strategy, AdviserMatch can connect them with financial advisors who offer investing and financial planning guidance. Consultations are no-obligation, and it takes only about two minutes to get started.

In Gabriel’s case, if he can handle the market’s ups and downs without panicking, investing the full $350,000 immediately offers the strongest long-term mathematical case, according to Ramsey.

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