I Just Realized My Job's Life Insurance Won't Protect My Family. What Would Dave Ramsey Say?

A lot of people in their 40s assume they are covered because they have group life insurance through work. Then they actually read the policy and find out it pays one or two times their salary, which covers about eight months of household expenses. That is not a safety net. That is a speed bump.

Employer Life Insurance Is Not Enough

Group life insurance through an employer is better than nothing, but it is rarely sufficient. Most workplace policies cap at one or two times your annual salary. If you earn $80,000, that is $80,000 to $160,000 in coverage. For a family carrying a mortgage, car payments, and kids in school, that money is gone in months.

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There is another problem: that coverage disappears the moment you leave the job. Layoff, career change, early retirement, and the policy goes with it. You are left shopping for individual coverage at whatever age and health status you are in at that point.

Why 43 Is Not Too Late

Here is the good news: 43 is not too old to get affordable term life insurance. Rates do go up with age, but a healthy 43-year-old nonsmoker can still get a 20-year, $500,000 term policy for well under $100 a month in most cases. The window is not closed. But it is narrowing, which means the right move is to act now rather than wait another year.

The goal is still 10 to 12 times your annual income. If you are at Baby Step 4 or beyond and building toward a paid-off home, your need for life insurance actually decreases over time as your net worth grows. The coverage bridges the gap between now and the point where your investments and assets could sustain your family without your income.

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What to Look for in a Term Policy

Buy only terms. Pick a level-term policy, meaning the premium stays the same for the entire term. A 15- or 20-year policy at 43 takes you to age 58 to 63, which aligns with most people’s target retirement range. By that point, if you have followed the Baby Steps faithfully, your mortgage is paid off, your kids are grown, and your retirement accounts are substantial enough that life insurance becomes optional.

Avoid return-of-premium riders, accidental death add-ons, and anything that sounds like it doubles as an investment. Those features drive up the cost without improving the core protection.

The Application Is Easier Than You Think

Ladder makes it straightforward to apply for term life coverage online without the weeks-long wait that used to be standard. Depending on your health profile, you can get a decision quickly and have coverage in force fast. For a 43-year-old who has been putting this off, that speed matters.

Do not let the fear of a higher premium at 43 talk you out of getting covered. Every year you wait, the premium goes up more. Lock in your rate now while you are still in good health, and stop leaving your family’s future to chance.

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