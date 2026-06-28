Most parents spend years telling their kids not to sign things they don’t understand. One mother flipped the script and asked her daughter to help secure a $400,000 mortgage.

The 20-year-old turned to Reddit’s personal finance forum after her mother asked her to co-sign a home loan because her stepfather’s bad credit was hurting their approval chances. Her mother’s pitch sounded reassuring enough.

"I could be taken off after a year."

The daughter wasn’t so sure.

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"I Told Her No"

In her post, she explained that she has two years of credit history, no debt and earns about $18,000 a year working retail. She lives with her mother, stepfather, two younger sisters and stepbrother.

The family recently learned that the owners of the house they’ve rented for the past five years plan to move back in, leaving them scrambling for housing options. With few rentals large enough for the entire household, her parents began looking to buy a home instead.

"The house they are trying to purchase is above $400k," she wrote.

Because her stepfather’s poor credit was affecting the mortgage application, her mother asked her to co-sign.

"I told her no," the daughter wrote.

A few days later, the request returned.

"She asked again, and isn’t giving me much of a choice."

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Reddit Users Weren’t Buying It

Many commenters urged her to stay far away from the mortgage.

"I am surprised with your income and age any bank would accept your co-sign," one user wrote. "This tells me it is high risk and a predatory lender."

Others questioned whether purchasing a $400,000 home was the right move in the first place.

"They don’t need to buy a $400k house — they may want one," another commenter wrote.

Several users focused on the potential fallout.

"Don’t cosign. You’ll be on the hook for the full mortgage payment should they miss a payment," one person warned.

Others noted that carrying a mortgage on her credit report could make it harder to qualify for a home loan of her own down the road.

Can a Co-Signer Really Be Removed After a Year?

Possibly, but it’s rarely that simple.

In most cases, removing a co-signer requires the primary borrowers to refinance the mortgage in their own names. To do that, they generally need enough income and strong enough credit to qualify without the co-signer’s help.

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Some lenders offer co-signer release programs, and certain government-backed loans may allow assumptions, but those options aren’t common and still require lender approval.

That means a co-signer remains legally responsible for the debt until they’re formally released. If the remaining borrowers can’t qualify on their own, the co-signer may stay attached to the loan much longer than expected.

Looking at the Bigger Picture

Financial professionals often recommend consulting an independent financial advisor before agreeing to co-sign a major loan, especially when family relationships are involved.

For those interested in real estate but not ready to purchase a home, there are other options. Fractional real estate investing allows people to buy shares of properties, sometimes for as little as $20, and potentially earn a portion of rental income and appreciation without taking on a mortgage.

For the Reddit user, however, the issue wasn’t investing. It was whether the promise that she could be removed from a $400,000 mortgage after a year would actually become reality.

According to many commenters, that’s not something she should assume.

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