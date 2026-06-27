Most people have a healthcare story.

Maybe it was the surprise bill that arrived weeks after an appointment. Maybe it was discovering the same procedure could cost dramatically different amounts depending on where it was performed. Or maybe it was sitting in a waiting room wondering how something so expensive could still feel so inefficient.

Charlie Munger spent years thinking about those kinds of problems.

The longtime Berkshire Hathaway vice chair, who died in 2023 at age 99, believed many of life’s biggest problems could be traced back to incentives. If the incentives were right, people generally made better decisions. If they were wrong, costs and inefficiencies had a way of multiplying.

Speaking at a Daily Journal shareholder meeting in 2018, Munger said the U.S. healthcare system had become "out of control on the cost side" and was creating behavior that was "not only regrettable but it’s evil."

"There’s a lot of totally unnecessary crapola that’s crept into the medical system so that people can make more money," Munger said. "And the costs are just running completely out of control."

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The comments came as Berkshire Hathaway, Amazon and JPMorgan Chase were launching an ambitious effort to tackle healthcare costs for their employees. The venture, later named Haven, was designed to explore ways to improve care and lower expenses in a system Munger believed had drifted badly off course.

The Incentives Were The Real Problem

Munger wasn’t criticizing medicine itself.

He was criticizing the incentives surrounding it.

To make the point, he highlighted treatment for macular degeneration, a common eye disease that affects millions of older Americans.

"There are two different substances you use, and one of them costs a fortune and the other costs practically nothing and they both work about equally well," Munger said.

Yet the more expensive treatment was often the one being used.

"There’s a lot wrong with that situation," Munger said. "It’s just crept in. A lot of unnecessary costs. Medicine’s just full of that kind of stuff."

He argued that other countries were achieving strong healthcare outcomes while spending far less than the U.S.

If Singapore could spend a fraction as much and many European countries could spend roughly half as much, Munger believed it was worth asking whether the U.S. system was rewarding the right behavior.

"The incentives are wrong," Munger said.

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A Graphic Picture Of What Munger Saw

Munger’s most memorable comments came when discussing end-of-life care.

"Many a man who’s dying is like a carcass in the plains of Africa," Munger said. "In come all the vultures and jackals and hyenas and so on."

He wasn’t talking about wildlife.

He was talking about money.

"A dying old person in many American hospitals looks just like a carcass in Africa," Munger said. "Where the carnivores come in to feed."

Munger believed too many families were being burdened with enormous medical costs during the final stages of life.

"It’s not right to bleed so much money out of our dying people," he said.

He then pointed to a practice he found particularly troubling.

"There’s not a hospital in America that doesn’t have people lying in the dialysis ward who have no chance of waking up, who are being dialysized to death," Munger said.

"Easily immoral, stupid conduct."

For Munger, the issue wasn’t merely financial.

It was moral.

"It’s deeply wrong what’s happening," Munger said. "It’s deeply wrong."

The Problem Didn’t Go Away

Munger openly acknowledged how difficult healthcare reform would be.

In fact, he said he was glad someone else was trying to tackle it.

"I’m too old for that one," Munger said.

His skepticism proved warranted.

Haven officially shut down in 2021 after struggling to make meaningful changes in a healthcare system that many experts view as one of the most complicated sectors of the U.S. economy.

Yet the costs Munger worried about continue to affect millions of Americans.

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Some projections place total lifetime healthcare costs for a retired couple between $700,000 and $950,000 once dental, vision, hearing and other out-of-pocket expenses are included.

Planning For A Cost Few People Can Avoid

Healthcare is one of the few major expenses almost everyone will face at some point, whether it’s next year or decades from now.

The challenge isn’t just paying for care. It’s preparing for how those costs fit into a broader financial plan.

Munger’s healthcare criticism ultimately came down to a simple belief: when incentives stop serving people, the costs rarely stay hidden for long.

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