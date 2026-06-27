I'm Self-Employed and Made $180,000 Last Year. Am I Saving Enough for Retirement?

Earning $180,000 as a self-employed worker without a retirement savings structure is one of the more expensive financial situations a high earner can be in. The tax advantages available to self-employed individuals through retirement accounts are substantial, and underutilizing them means paying more in taxes today and saving less for tomorrow simultaneously.

The answer to whether you are saving enough depends entirely on how much you are currently contributing and to which accounts.

What Your Maximum Contribution Could Be

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For a self-employed worker over 50, catch-up contributions add another $7,500 on the employee side, pushing the potential annual contribution even higher.

The SEP-IRA as a Simpler Alternative

The IRS comparison of self-employed retirement plan options lays out the contribution formulas and rules for each vehicle clearly, which is worth reviewing before you choose.

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The Tax Impact of Maximizing Contributions

On $180,000 in self-employment income, a solo 401(k) contribution of $68,500 reduces your adjusted gross income by that amount for federal tax purposes. In the 32% federal bracket, that is roughly $21,920 in federal income tax savings in a single year, in addition to the retirement savings itself. The compounding impact of that tax saving, reinvested rather than paid to the IRS, is substantial over a decade.

This is one of the most significant tax advantages available to high-earning self-employed workers, and it is entirely legal and straightforward to access.

What “Enough” Actually Looks Like

Determining whether you are saving enough requires knowing your retirement income target and your current savings trajectory. A common benchmark is that your retirement savings should replace 70% to 80% of your pre-retirement income, adjusted for inflation. On $180,000 in current income, that means a retirement income target of $126,000 to $144,000 per year.

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Your Social Security benefit, estimable through the SSA’s online benefits calculator, provides a baseline income floor. The remainder needs to come from your retirement accounts, which means the total savings needed at retirement could range from $1.5 million to $2.5 million depending on your Social Security benefit and your expected withdrawal rate.

SoFi Invest offers SEP-IRA accounts for self-employed individuals with straightforward setup and no account minimums, making it practical to open an account and start contributing within a single tax year.

Calculate your net self-employment income for this year before you open any account. That single number determines your maximum contribution to every self-employed retirement vehicle and makes the setup process significantly more straightforward.

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