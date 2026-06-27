Almost certainly yes. A family spending $2,400 annually on dental insurance premiums and still receiving significant out-of-pocket bills is a family that has not examined whether their coverage is actually delivering value. That examination starts with understanding what traditional dental insurance is designed to do and whether it is the right tool for your family’s actual dental needs.

How Traditional Dental Insurance Actually Works

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Preventive care typically covers 100%. Basic restorative work covers at 70% to 80%. Major work, the expensive category that includes crowns, root canals, bridges, and oral surgery, often covers at only 50%. And the annual maximum applies per person, meaning a single crown can consume a large portion of one person’s entire year of coverage.

When you add up $2,400 in annual premiums, a family deductible, co-pays on every visit, and 50% cost-sharing on any major procedure, the actual value delivered by the insurance is frequently less than the premium paid, particularly in years when the family’s dental needs are moderate.

The Math Most Families Never Do

Here is the exercise worth doing this weekend. Pull out last year’s dental insurance statements and add up three numbers: the total premiums paid, the total out-of-pocket costs paid beyond the premium, and the total benefits the insurance actually paid on your behalf. Compare the third number to the first two.

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Many families who do this exercise discover that their insurance paid out less in benefits than they paid in premiums and out-of-pocket costs combined. That is not necessarily a reason to drop coverage immediately, but it is a reason to evaluate alternatives seriously.

Who Benefits Most From Traditional Dental Insurance

Traditional dental insurance delivers the most value in two specific situations. The first is when an employer pays the premium or a significant portion of it, because the math changes dramatically when the cost to you is $0 or minimal. The second is when a family member has predictably high dental needs that regularly hit or exceed the annual maximum.

If neither of those conditions applies to your family, you are likely paying for a structure that does not serve your actual usage pattern.

The Alternative Worth Calculating

A dental savings plan charges an annual membership fee, typically $80 to $200 for a family depending on the plan, and provides access to a network of dentists at negotiated discounted rates. For a family of four that goes to the dentist twice a year for cleanings and occasionally needs a filling or crown, the total cost under a savings plan, membership fee plus discounted procedure costs, can be substantially lower than insurance premiums plus out-of-pocket costs.

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The key differences are no annual maximum, no waiting periods, no claim forms, and immediate access to discounts on everything from cleanings to orthodontics to major restorative work.

DentalPlans lets you compare savings plans side by side and calculate your estimated annual costs based on your family’s specific dental needs, so you can see the actual numbers before making a decision. For a family paying $2,400 in premiums and still receiving large bills, that comparison is worth running before the next renewal date.

The Enrollment Window to Watch

If your dental coverage is through an employer, check your open enrollment dates. That window is the time to evaluate whether your current plan is the right choice or whether an alternative structure better serves your family. Going into open enrollment with real numbers instead of assumptions puts you in a far better position to make the right call.

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