I'm 40 and Have $80,000 in an Old 401(k) From a Job I Left Five Years Ago. What Should I Do With It?

An old 401(k) sitting at a former employer is one of the most common sources of financial inertia. The account is not doing anything wrong. The money is invested, hopefully, and growing with the market. But it is also sitting in a plan with limited investment options, potentially high fees, and no connection to your current financial strategy. Most people in this situation are better served by rolling the account into an IRA they control.

The rollover process is straightforward, but the mechanics matter. Getting them wrong triggers taxes and penalties.

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An IRA also gives you access to a broader range of asset classes, individual stocks, bonds, ETFs, and alternative investments, compared to a typical 401(k) menu.

The Direct Rollover Versus the 60-Day Rollover

There are two ways to roll over a 401(k): a direct rollover and an indirect rollover. In a direct rollover, your former employer’s plan sends the funds directly to your new IRA provider. No taxes are withheld, no deadlines apply, and the money moves without touching your hands. This is the correct method for nearly every situation.

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The IRS rollover rules are detailed in Publication 590-A, and the direct rollover is clearly the simpler and safer method.

What to Do With the Money Once It Is Rolled Over

An IRA rollover does not mean you have to change how the money is invested immediately. You can replicate your existing 401(k) allocation in the IRA if you are happy with it, or take the opportunity to reassess and build a more deliberate investment strategy.

At 40 with $80,000 and a 25-year horizon, a broadly diversified allocation of 75% to 80% equities and 20% to 25% bonds is a reasonable starting point. Total market index funds and low-cost ETFs with expense ratios below 0.10% are the most cost-efficient building blocks for a long-term retirement portfolio.

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What Not to Do

SoFi Invest offers a rollover IRA with a streamlined transfer process and no account fees, and their team can walk through the direct rollover paperwork to make the transfer straightforward.

Contact your former employer’s HR or benefits department first to confirm the current account balance, the plan administrator’s contact information, and whether any vesting requirements still apply to employer contributions.

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