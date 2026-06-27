Student loans and inheritances have something in common: everybody thinks they know the best way to spend the money.

Instead of admiring the neighborhood or talking about family memories, the conversation quickly drifted to something else entirely.

Money.

"This started argument about how I came into so much money but don’t plan to give them any of it," she wrote.

Don’t Miss:

The mother said she plans to sell the property, take a long-awaited vacation and place the remaining proceeds into her retirement fund. Her children, meanwhile, wanted her to use some of the money to eliminate their student loan balances.

The disagreement may have started with a house, but according to the mother, the real argument had been brewing for years.

The College Decisions Still Loom Large

The woman wrote that she had always been upfront about paying for college.

She covered books and helped with food expenses, but tuition was the responsibility of her children.

While all three graduated, the debt that followed them into adulthood remains a source of frustration.

In comments, the mother said her youngest child took community college classes to keep costs down. The other two attended private colleges that cost roughly $60,000 a year before room-and-board expenses.

One even turned down what she described as an almost free ride to a state school because it was not up to their standards.

"The debt annoys me," she wrote.

The mother said she spent years encouraging her children to consider less expensive options and now questions whether the financial trade-off was worth it.

"I truly don’t think it helped them in the long run," she wrote. "The degrees they came out with doesn’t correlate with the debt they got in."

That history added another layer to the inheritance dispute.

From the children’s perspective, the proceeds from the sale represented a chance to finally put their student loans behind them.

Their mother saw it differently.

Trending: Most people wait until they’re in legal trouble to find a lawyer — by then it’s too late. LegalShield gives 4+ million members 24/7 attorney access starting at $29.95/month.

One Windfall, Two Very Different Plans

For the mother, the inheritance was never intended to be a debt-relief fund.

It was a retirement fund.

She estimated that paying off her children’s loans would consume about 75% of the proceeds.

The money, she argued, came from her mother and was meant for her.

"She wanted me to have this," she wrote.

As the disagreement intensified, the mother reminded her children that she was not cutting them out of her estate.

Far from it.

"I reminded them that when I die they will have their own inheritance from me but I am not dead yet," she wrote.

That line became the focal point of the discussion.

Many Reddit users sided with the mother, arguing that an inheritance is not an advance payment on a future estate. Others pointed out that retirement has become increasingly expensive, especially as healthcare costs continue to climb.

Some commenters noted that assisted living and memory care can cost far more than many families expect, making additional retirement savings valuable even for people who appear financially comfortable today.

Another argued that avoiding becoming a financial burden on children later in life may ultimately be a greater gift than paying off debt now.

The mother appeared to share that view.

In another comment, she wrote that she still has 10 years left before retirement and believes the inheritance will help ensure she and her spouse remain financially secure when that chapter arrives.

See Also: You don’t need $100,000 for a rental property anymore — this platform lets investors buy stakes in real homes starting at $20

The Bigger Lesson Behind The Family Dispute

Not everyone agreed with the mother’s decision.

One Redditor said the mother was in the wrong for "showing off the house" and discussing how much she expected to make from the sale while knowing her children were struggling financially.

Some commenters argued that helping adult children eliminate debt could help them buy homes sooner, save more aggressively and build wealth earlier in life.

Others felt the grandmother’s wishes settled the matter.

If she wanted the grandchildren to receive the money directly, she could have structured her estate that way.

The debate highlights a challenge many families face when inheritances enter the picture. The same asset can represent completely different things depending on who’s looking at it. One person sees retirement security. Another sees an opportunity to erase debt. A third sees a future legacy.

That’s why financial advisors often encourage families to have estate-planning conversations before emotions and expectations collide. Whether the goal is creating a trust, reviewing beneficiaries or making sure assets pass according to a person’s wishes, clear planning can help prevent misunderstandings later.

For families navigating those decisions, a financial advisor can help build an estate plan that aligns with long-term goals while clarifying how assets are intended to be distributed.

As for this Redditor, she believes her children will receive an inheritance someday.

Just not this one.

After all, as she put it, "I am not dead yet."

Read Next: Retirees With $1M+ In Savings Are Rethinking Their Tax Strategy — Here’s Why Some Are Turning To Specialized Advisors

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Arrived

ARK7

Doroni

Immersed

Vinovest

Fine wine and rare whiskey have historically moved independently of the stock market, making them a compelling alternative asset. Vinovest manages authenticated, insured portfolios of investment-grade wine and whiskey starting at $5,000 — sourcing, storage, and insurance all handled for you.

EnergyX

FarmTogether

Farmland has historically held its value through market volatility and delivered returns uncorrelated to stocks and bonds. For accredited investors, FarmTogether offers direct access to high-quality U.S. farmland starting at $15,000 — fully managed, with no landlord headaches.

EquityMultiple

For accredited investors looking beyond stocks and bonds, EquityMultiple provides access to vetted commercial real estate deals starting at $5,000, with only ~5% of opportunities passing their due diligence process.

Fundrise

Private real estate and private credit can add income and stability to a stock-heavy portfolio. Fundrise offers access to diversified private real estate and credit strategies through an easy-to-use platform, with professionally managed portfolios designed to generate passive income and long-term growth.

American Hartford Gold

Mode Mobile

Image: Shutterstock