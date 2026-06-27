I Give My Teenager $50 a Week and Have No Idea Where It Goes. Would Dave Ramsey Call That Lazy Parenting?

Lazy is a strong word. Uninformed is more accurate. But here is the truth: handing a teenager cash with no system, no accountability, and no visibility is not an allowance. It is a weekly lesson in spending without thinking, and you are the one funding it.

An Allowance Without a System Is Just Cash

The point of an allowance is not to give your kid spending money. The point is to give them a controlled environment to practice earning, allocating, and decision-making before the stakes are real. If you hand over $50 with no strings, no tracking, and no conversation, you are skipping the entire lesson.

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Ramsey’s philosophy on allowance is clear: it should be tied to work. Not chores in the “because you live here” category, but real contributions that have a dollar value attached. A teenager who earns their money develops a different relationship with it than one who receives it automatically.

The Problem With “I Have No Idea Where It Goes”

If you do not know where your teenager’s money is going, neither does your teenager, at least not in any structured way. That is the problem. A 16-year-old who cannot account for $200 a month in spending is going to be a 22-year-old who cannot account for $2,000 a month. The habit of tracking where money goes is not something most people develop spontaneously. It has to be practiced.

This is not about surveillance. It is about building awareness. You want your teenager to be able to look at their spending and say, “I spent $38 on food and $12 on a game download and I have $0 left, so I need to wait until next week.” That is a win.

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Why Cash Actually Makes This Harder

Cash feels like the responsible choice because there is no debt involved. And that part is right. But cash also disappears without a trace. A teenager cannot look at a $20 bill and see that they spent $7 at one place and $13 at another three days ago. Digital transactions, on a real debit card tied to real money they have earned, create a natural spending record that becomes the foundation for budgeting.

Building Real Accountability

The system needs two things: visibility for the parent and real consequences for the kid. Visibility means you can see every transaction without interrogating them at the dinner table. Real consequences mean when the balance hits zero, there is no backup. No “I’ll just get it out of my wallet this once.” Zero means wait until you earn more.

Greenlight gives parents real-time visibility into every purchase their teenager makes, with the ability to set spending limits by category, assign paid chores, and automate allowance deposits. The teenager gets a real debit card that works everywhere, and the parent gets peace of mind without the awkward weekly interrogation about where the money went.

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The Conversation That Has to Happen First

Before you set up any system, have a direct conversation with your teenager about what money is for. Not a lecture. A real conversation. Ask them what they are saving toward, what they wish they spent less on, and whether they feel like they have enough. The answers might surprise you, and they will tell you exactly what the system needs to address.

A teenager who understands the purpose of every dollar they earn is years ahead of their peers. You still have time to give them that advantage.

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