NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal may have a net worth estimated at roughly $500 million, but that doesn’t mean his kids get treated like they’re worth the same.

Speaking during an appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark" in 2018, O’Neal was asked whether children who grow up wealthy are less inclined to work.

"There’s a motto in my house," O’Neal said. "You have to have two degrees to touch some of my cheese."

The audience laughed, but O’Neal said he wants his children to have opportunities he didn’t have growing up while still earning their own success.

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"I have three sons and three daughters, and I want to make it easy for them," O’Neal said. "I want them to be better than me. I want them to be more educated than me, so they must work."

"My oldest son, brilliant," O’Neal said. "I’m proud of you. Go to a dealership, get a car and call me."

"So I drive over there," O’Neal said. "The guy brings out the paperwork. Okay son, let me talk to you a second. I’m rich. We’re not rich. So here’s a Chevrolet."

The story drew laughs because of the punchline. The reason it has endured is because it neatly sums up how O’Neal thinks about money.

Shaq Wants His Kids To Build Their Own Wealth

O’Neal has never hidden the fact that he wants his children to succeed. What he doesn’t want is for them to assume his success automatically becomes theirs.

That mindset has shaped how he approaches both parenting and money.

While plenty of athletes have earned massive fortunes, O’Neal turned his basketball success into a business empire spanning investments, endorsements, franchises and entrepreneurial ventures. The goal wasn’t simply to make money. It was to make sure the money kept working.

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That philosophy showed up again when O’Neal discussed personal finance with CNBC in 2018.

Using a $100 bill as an example, O’Neal said 75% should be saved or invested, while 25% could be used for spending and enjoyment.

"This right here is what you have fun with," O’Neal said.

It’s simple advice, but that’s part of its appeal. Wealth-building often comes down to habits rather than headlines.

The Financial Lesson Shaq Thinks More People Need

O’Neal has also become increasingly vocal about financial education.

"I think for those who are not financially literate, learn this word: annuity," O’Neal said during an interview on "The School of Hard Knocks" podcast in 2024.

"You need to look it up. I know what annuity means."

His point wasn’t that every investor should rush into the same investment.

Some people prefer stocks. Others gravitate toward real estate, annuities, dividend-paying investments or a diversified portfolio built around several strategies.

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The important part is understanding why you’re investing and having a plan that matches your goals.

For many investors, that’s where professional guidance can help. AdvisorMatch connects people with financial advisors who can help evaluate options, assess risk and build long-term financial strategies tailored to individual needs.

O’Neal’s Chevrolet story wasn’t really about choosing one car over another.

It was about understanding that money, by itself, isn’t the finish line.

Whether it’s earning a degree, building a business, investing for retirement or creating passive income, O’Neal’s message has remained remarkably consistent: opportunities can be given, but success still has to be earned.

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