A real estate investor thought they had found a profitable house flip. The plan was to simply buy an older property for $105,000, renovate it, and sell it for between $250,000 and $280,000.

Instead, the project turned into what the investor described as “an onion that worsens.”

In a recent Reddit post, the investor explained that the house already had a complicated history. Previous remodeling work appeared questionable, with old knob-and-tube wiring in some areas, newer electrical work in others, and oddly placed bathrooms throughout the home.

Things became even more complicated after they hired a general contractor and paid nearly $53,000 for part of the renovation work.

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The Contractor Disappeared

According to the investor, the contractor completed some work before disappearing from the project entirely.

The situation left the property partially renovated and the owners scrambling to find electricians, plumbers and other tradespeople to finish the job.

The investor said they were worried that getting electrical and plumbing permits might uncover even more costly problems hidden in the old house.

“I am afraid if we pull permits for electrical and plumbing, they will find a lot more stuff given that it’s an old house,” the investor wrote. “What should I do?”

Many commenters urged them to stop worrying about uncovering additional problems and focus on fixing the property properly.

“Do the right thing,” one investor wrote. “Pull permits. Don’t offload your mistakes onto an unsuspecting buyer.”

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Others pointed out that once the investor was aware of potentially dangerous wiring, ignoring it could create even larger problems later during inspections, financing, insurance reviews or future sales.

Several experienced investors said the project’s profit margin was likely disappearing quickly as renovation costs continued climbing.

One commenter estimated that after accounting for the purchase price, contractor costs, electrical upgrades, plumbing work, permits, commissions and carrying costs, the investor could easily end up with little or no profit.

A Costly Lesson In House Flipping

The thread quickly turned into a discussion about the realities of house flipping in today’s market.

Many argued that successful flippers often have years of experience, trusted contractor relationships or construction expertise themselves. Others warned that labor and material costs have risen significantly in recent years, making mistakes much more expensive.

The investor repeatedly pushed back against suggestions that they were intentionally cutting corners.

“Just to reiterate, the intent was not to be a bad flipper,” they wrote. “We hired a general contractor, paid for what he recommended as a subject matter expert and followed suit.”

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Eventually, the investor decided to move forward with licensed professionals and proper permits. In an update, they said they hired an attorney, brought in a licensed electrician, obtained permits and began the process of updating the home’s wiring and systems.

While the project may still result in a financial loss, the investor appeared to accept the outcome.

“It may be a financial loss but not a learning loss,” they wrote.

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