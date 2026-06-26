My CD Just Matured and Rates Have Dropped. Should I Roll It Into Bonds Instead?

A maturing CD in a falling rate environment is one of the most common fixed income crossroads investors face. You locked in a rate, the CD delivered, and now the renewal rate is meaningfully lower than what you earned. The question of whether to roll into another CD or shift into bonds is worth examining carefully because the answer depends on your timeline, your income needs, and where rates are likely to go next.

The instinct to chase the highest available rate is understandable, but it can lead to duration mismatches that create problems later.

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Why Falling Rates Change the CD Versus Bond Calculation

When interest rates are falling, existing bonds with higher coupons become more valuable because new bonds are being issued at lower rates. This means that bonds purchased before a rate decline can be sold at a premium in the secondary market, or held for their coupon income that now exceeds what new issuances offer. A CD, by contrast, earns only its stated rate and matures at par with no upside from the rate movement.

In a falling rate environment, locking into a longer-duration bond before rates fall further can produce total returns that significantly exceed what a series of rolling CDs would generate over the same period.

The Duration Decision

If you believe rates will continue to fall, longer-duration bonds capture more of the price appreciation benefit. If rates stay flat or rise, shorter-duration bonds reduce your interest rate risk. Nobody predicts rates with consistent accuracy, which is why a laddered approach, spreading a fixed income allocation across maturities of two, five, and ten years, captures some benefit from falling rates while limiting the downside if rates move higher than expected.

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The Federal Reserve publishes its forward guidance and meeting statements after each FOMC meeting, which provides context for where rates may be headed, though market rates often move in advance of official Fed actions.

What the Tax Treatment Difference Means

CD interest is taxed as ordinary income in the year it is earned, regardless of whether you reinvest or withdraw it. Bond interest is also generally taxed as ordinary income, with the exception of Treasury bond interest, which is exempt from state and local taxes. If you are in a high state income tax bracket, that exemption can make Treasury bonds meaningfully more tax-efficient than CDs of comparable yield.

Municipal bond interest is generally exempt from federal income tax and often state income tax as well, according to IRS guidance on tax-exempt obligations. For investors in the 24% federal bracket or above, the after-tax yield on a municipal bond frequently exceeds that of a taxable CD at the same gross rate.

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When Rolling Into Another CD Still Makes Sense

If your primary requirement is principal certainty at a specific future date, a CD still serves that purpose better than a bond fund. Bond fund values fluctuate daily with interest rates, which means if you need the money at a specific time, a declining rate environment can work in your favor, but a rising rate environment can mean selling at a loss. A CD held to maturity returns exactly your principal plus stated interest, with no market risk.

For money with a known, fixed end date, a CD is still the cleaner instrument. For money with a flexible horizon, bonds offer potential upside that a CD does not.

SoFi Invest offers access to individual Treasury bonds, bond ETFs, and fixed income funds that let you build a bond ladder or shift into fixed income from a maturing CD in a single account.

Before you decide, compare the after-tax yield on a new CD against a Treasury of comparable maturity. That single comparison often makes the direction clear.

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