I'm Retiring in Two Years and Have $400,000 in My 401(k). How Do I Protect It Without Losing Growth?

Two years from retirement with $400,000 is a position that requires balancing two competing risks simultaneously. The first is sequence-of-returns risk, the danger that a major market decline in the 24 months before you retire permanently impairs your portfolio at exactly the wrong moment. The second is longevity risk, the possibility that you live 25 to 30 years in retirement and your portfolio fails to keep pace with inflation and expenses over that period.

Bonds address the first risk. Abandoning equities entirely creates the second. The solution is a deliberate allocation strategy, not a wholesale move to fixed income.

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What Sequence-of-Returns Risk Actually Means

If your $400,000 portfolio drops 30% in the year before you retire, you are starting retirement with $280,000. That shortfall does not recover the same way it would at 45, because you are now drawing down principal rather than adding to it. A 30% decline followed by a 30% recovery leaves you below where you started when withdrawals are occurring simultaneously. This asymmetry is the core of sequence risk.

The Social Security Administration’s life expectancy calculator is a useful tool for framing your planning horizon. A 63-year-old woman in good health has a median life expectancy extending into her mid-to-late 80s, meaning a retirement portfolio may need to sustain 20 to 25 years of withdrawals.

The Bucket Strategy for Two Years Out

One widely used approach for near-retirees is a bucket strategy. Your first bucket holds one to two years of living expenses in cash or short-term bonds, insulated from market risk entirely. Your second bucket holds three to seven years of expenses in intermediate bonds and conservative balanced funds. Your third bucket holds the remainder in equities for long-term growth.

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What Not to Do in the Next Two Years

Moving the entire $400,000 into bonds or cash to avoid equity risk is a common and costly mistake. A portfolio that is 100% fixed income at 63 will almost certainly underperform inflation over a 25-year retirement, gradually eroding purchasing power. The goal is not to eliminate equity exposure but to reduce it enough that a market downturn in the next 24 months does not force you to sell at depressed prices to fund your first years of retirement.

SoFi Invest provides access to Treasury bond funds, TIPS ETFs, and balanced fixed income options that let you restructure a near-retirement portfolio without requiring individual bond expertise.

Before making any allocation changes, calculate your estimated monthly retirement income from Social Security and any pension. The higher your guaranteed income floor, the more equity risk your portfolio can carry without jeopardizing your living standard.

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