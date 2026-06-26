Most couples saving for a vacation expect arguments about hotels, airfare or whether the kids really need another souvenir. Few expect to discover the travel budget has taken a detour to an ex’s bank account.

One 34-year-old woman found herself facing exactly that problem after realizing a large chunk of the money she and her boyfriend had been saving for summer fun had suddenly disappeared.

In a post on Reddit, the woman said she and her 36-year-old boyfriend shared a joint account that was supposed to fund a family vacation and activities with their children over the summer. Instead, she learned that nearly half the money had been given to the mother of his children because, according to him, she needed it more.

The discovery didn’t just spark an argument about money. It raised a much bigger question about where his loyalties actually belonged.

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His Ex Quit Working. He Started Working More.

The woman said her boyfriend shares custody of two children with his former partner and already pays child support because he earns more than she does.

According to the post, the situation changed about five months earlier when his ex left her job.

"Her only explanation as far as I know is she that she doesn’t feel like working," the woman wrote.

Since then, she said her boyfriend had been picking up extra shifts and working doubles whenever he didn’t have the children. When she asked why he was taking on the extra workload, she said he told her he couldn’t watch the mother of his children struggle financially.

The arrangement was already beginning to wear on their relationship.

"My thing is it’s her own doing," the woman wrote. "Needless to say we haven’t seen much of each other. It’s getting old."

What she viewed as helping had started to look a lot like supporting.

The Vacation Fund Found A New Destination

The issue came to a head when the woman went to add more money to the couple’s shared account.

Half of it was gone.

When she confronted her boyfriend, she said he admitted he had withdrawn the money himself.

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His reasoning caught her off guard.

"He said he feels bad if we go on vacation and have fun while she is broke and can’t do anything," she wrote.

According to the post, the money wasn’t intended to cover rent, utilities or an emergency expense. She said her boyfriend gave it to his ex as "fun money."

The woman admitted she became upset and asked him directly whether he still loved his former partner.

"I told him that I feel like he doesn’t care about us anymore," she wrote.

The conversation only grew more tense from there.

She said her boyfriend accused her of being jealous and childish before making a statement that stuck with her.

"He told me that his ex needs him more," she wrote.

After she made negative comments about his ex, she said he called her "a horrible person" and told her she needed to "stop thinking only of myself."

Readers Had The Same Question She Did

Many commenters argued that the dispute wasn’t really about jealousy.

It was about priorities.

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One commenter pointed out that the boyfriend hadn’t simply given away his own money. He had taken funds from a shared account that both people had contributed to. Others questioned why he appeared willing to finance vacations and entertainment for his former partner while sacrificing plans with his current one.

Several readers also suggested separating finances immediately.

The situation highlights one of the biggest risks that can come with joint accounts. Whether a couple is married or unmarried, both account holders typically have access to the money, meaning one person’s decision can affect the other person’s savings goals overnight.

Financial advisors often recommend establishing clear boundaries before combining finances, including rules about major withdrawals, shared goals and what types of expenses require a conversation first. Those discussions may seem unnecessary when trust is high, but they can become critical when unexpected financial priorities emerge.

For the woman who shared the story, the missing vacation money was frustrating. The harder reality may have been realizing that while she thought she and her boyfriend were saving for the same future, he appeared to be investing heavily in a past relationship that never completely went away.

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