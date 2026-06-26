A sports car is supposed to get people from one place to another. Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s description of automaker’s next-generation Roadster made it sound like something pulled straight out of science fiction.

Speaking on "The Joe Rogan Experience" in October, Musk offered one of his boldest descriptions yet of the long-awaited Roadster, a vehicle that has remained in development since its unveiling in 2017.

"This is some crazy, crazy technology we have in this car," he said. "Crazy technology, crazy, crazy."

The comments quickly escalated.

"Like, is it even a car? I’m not sure," Musk said. "It looks like a car. Let’s just put it this way, it’s crazier than if you took all the James Bond cars and combined them, it’s crazier than that."

Don’t Miss:

Musk also suggested Tesla was getting closer to publicly showing what it has been working on.

"We’re getting close to demonstrating the prototype," he said.

"One thing I can guarantee is that this product demo will be unforgettable," Musk added. "Unforgettable. Whether it’s good or bad, it will be unforgettable."

He later added that the unveiling had "a shot at being the most memorable product unveil ever."

For all the excitement, Musk also acknowledged a more practical reality.

"We need to make sure that it works," he said.

The Future Was Supposed To Have Flying Cars

Musk’s comments about the Roadster’s capabilities led directly into a broader point about technological progress.

"My friend [Paypal co-founder], Peter Thiel, once reflected that the future was supposed to have flying cars, but we don’t have flying cars," Musk told Rogan.

"I mean, I think if Peter wants a flying car, he should be able to buy one," he said.

The remark echoed a famous observation often associated with Thiel, who criticized the pace of innovation with the line, "We wanted flying cars, instead we got 140 characters."

Trending: 1.5M+ Users. $29M Raised. Shares Still at $0.79 — Learn How to Invest Before the Deadline

The idea is not entirely new for Musk. While discussing the Roadster’s planned SpaceX package, he said on a social media post in 2021, the vehicle would be able to "fly very briefly."

Taken together, Musk’s comments have fueled years of speculation that the Roadster could incorporate capabilities far beyond those of a traditional sports car, though Tesla has yet to publicly demonstrate many of the features he has discussed.

The Roadster Still Hasn’t Made Its Grand Entrance

The next-generation Roadster remains one of Tesla’s most anticipated products nearly a decade after it was first unveiled.

Over the years, the vehicle has faced multiple delays as Tesla expanded production of other vehicles and invested in projects spanning artificial intelligence, robotics, autonomy and energy storage.

A future demonstration could showcase the Roadster’s planned cold-gas thruster system, technology inspired by SpaceX, The Information reported earlier this month. Tesla has not publicly demonstrated those capabilities, leaving enthusiasts waiting to see whether the finished vehicle can live up to Musk’s increasingly ambitious descriptions.

That anticipation has only grown as Musk continues to describe the Roadster in terms rarely associated with a production automobile.

Startups Are Pursuing The Same Vision

Musk’s comments come as interest grows across the broader urban air mobility market.

Morgan Stanley has projected that the sector could eventually become a multi-trillion-dollar industry, attracting companies focused on making personal flight more accessible.

See Also: Wall Street Traders Pay Thousands For Market Data. This Platform Gives Everyday Investors Access To Advanced Tools.

While Tesla continues developing a vehicle Musk suggests may blur the line between a car and something more, other companies are building aircraft specifically designed to take to the skies.

Among them is Doroni Aerospace, which is developing the H1-X personal eVTOL aircraft. The company says the aircraft can be charged like an electric vehicle, stored in a standard two-car garage and operated by individual owners.

Whether Tesla’s Roadster ultimately delivers on Musk’s description remains unanswered. But the attention surrounding both the Roadster and companies such as Doroni Aerospace suggests the dream that inspired Thiel’s famous observation still has plenty of believers. Decades after people imagined a future filled with flying cars, companies across the transportation industry are still trying to build one.

Read Next: If there was a new fund backed by Jeff Bezos offering a 7-9% target yield with monthly dividends would you invest in it?

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Arrived

ARK7

Doroni

Immersed

Vinovest

Fine wine and rare whiskey have historically moved independently of the stock market, making them a compelling alternative asset. Vinovest manages authenticated, insured portfolios of investment-grade wine and whiskey starting at $5,000 — sourcing, storage, and insurance all handled for you.

FarmTogether

Farmland has historically held its value through market volatility and delivered returns uncorrelated to stocks and bonds. For accredited investors, FarmTogether offers direct access to high-quality U.S. farmland starting at $15,000 — fully managed, with no landlord headaches.

EquityMultiple

For accredited investors looking beyond stocks and bonds, EquityMultiple provides access to vetted commercial real estate deals starting at $5,000, with only ~5% of opportunities passing their due diligence process.

Fundrise

Private real estate and private credit can add income and stability to a stock-heavy portfolio. Fundrise offers access to diversified private real estate and credit strategies through an easy-to-use platform, with professionally managed portfolios designed to generate passive income and long-term growth.

American Hartford Gold

Mode Mobile

Image: Imagn