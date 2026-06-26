Buying a company for $1.7 billion without meeting management sounds like the kind of decision that would keep lawyers busy for months.

Warren Buffett did it over the phone.

Speaking at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2003, Berkshire Hathaway Chair Warren Buffett told students he agreed to buy Clayton Homes, one of the country’s largest manufactured housing companies, without ever meeting the people running it.

"We agreed to pay $1.7 billion for it. I made that deal over the phone without ever meeting the people there," he said.

No cross-country tour. No endless presentations. No getting sold on a vision board.

Just numbers.

To Buffett, that wasn’t reckless. It was the result of understanding a business well enough that the decision became obvious.

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The Skill Buffett Said Was Worth More Than Any Business Class

Buffett has attended some of the most respected schools in the country, including the University of Nebraska, the Wharton School and Columbia University.

Yet when students asked what proved most valuable, he didn’t mention investing, economics or stock picking.

"The most valuable thing I learned here was accounting," Buffett said.

He credited professor Ray Dein with helping him learn what Buffett later called the language of business.

"You have to understand accounting. It’s the language," he said.

The billionaire investor told students that understanding financial statements allowed him to see what was really happening inside a company. Revenue, profits, debt, cash flow and management decisions all leave clues.

For Buffett, those clues were enough to justify a billion-dollar acquisition.

"I had seen enough through reading 10-Ks, 10-Qs and reports," Buffett said.

The numbers told a story. Buffett listened.

The Company He Bought Is Still Around

More than two decades later, Clayton Homes remains a Berkshire subsidiary and the largest manufacturer of manufactured and modular homes in the U.S..

The housing market has faced challenges recently. At Berkshire’s annual meeting this year, CEO Greg Abel said Clayton’s manufactured-home sales fell about 10% amid affordability pressures and higher interest rates.

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Still, the company continues to expand, launching products such as the TRU Mini Home Collection aimed at entry-level buyers and growing its footprint across the housing market.

For Buffett, the acquisition remains a reminder that understanding a business can matter more than meeting management in person.

You Don’t Need $1.7 Billion To Invest In Housing

Most people aren’t buying entire housing companies.

Most people aren’t buying rental properties, either.

Between down payments, financing costs, maintenance and tenants, real estate can feel out of reach for many investors.

It’s a very different approach than buying Clayton Homes for $1.7 billion, but the idea is similar: gaining exposure to housing as an investment.

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Not Everyone Wants To Read 10-Ks

Buffett genuinely enjoys digging through financial statements.

Most people would rather do almost anything else.

That’s where a financial advisor can make a difference.

A good advisor can help explain investment options, evaluate risk, build a strategy and identify opportunities that align with a person’s goals and timeline.

AdvisorMatch helps connect investors with financial advisors based on their individual needs, making it easier to find professional guidance without spending hours sorting through endless options.

Buffett learned accounting well enough to make billion-dollar decisions over the phone. Most people don’t need to take things that far.

But whether it’s investing in real estate through Arrived, working with an advisor through AdvisorMatch or building a portfolio independently, Buffett’s lesson remains surprisingly simple:

Know what you’re buying before you buy it.

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