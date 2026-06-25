Money disagreements can be difficult enough on their own. Add a serious health diagnosis to the equation, and even well-intentioned financial decisions can become sources of conflict.

Take Mark, 68, and Linda, 66. After decades of saving, the couple has built a comfortable nest egg. But shortly after Mark is diagnosed with stage 2 cancer, they find themselves on opposite sides of a $100,000 decision.

Linda wants to give the money to their 39-year-old son, Ryan, to help him buy a home. Mark believes the funds should remain untouched in case his treatment leads to unexpected medical expenses.

When he raises concerns about future costs, Linda isn’t convinced.

"You’re catastrophizing," she tells him. "We have insurance."

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But as many families facing a major illness discover, insurance doesn’t always eliminate the financial uncertainty that comes with cancer treatment.

Cancer Costs Can Climb Quickly After A Diagnosis

Mark’s concerns are not without support from recent research.

A JAMA Network Open study from 2025 found that a diagnosis of breast, colorectal, or lung cancer was associated with an average increase in out-of-pocket costs of $592.53 per month during the first six months after diagnosis for privately insured patients younger than 65.

Researchers also found costs generally increased alongside disease stage. Patients with stage 0 cancers saw average monthly out-of-pocket increases of about $462, while stage IV patients faced nearly $720 per month.

Although every diagnosis is different, the findings highlight a challenge many families underestimate: insurance may cover much of the treatment itself, but patients can still face thousands of dollars in additional costs.

National Cancer Institute analyses estimate that medical-service costs during the initial phase of treatment average roughly $43,500 per patient across cancers, with more intensive treatments often costing substantially more.

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Medical Expenses Often Reach Beyond Treatment

Hospital bills are only part of the equation.

Cancer patients may also face deductibles, copays, prescription expenses, transportation costs, caregiving needs, home modifications, and lost income if treatment affects their ability to work.

An American Society of Clinical Oncology abstract analyzing Traditional Medicare data found average annual out-of-pocket costs of approximately $4,800 for beneficiaries with cancer. For lung cancer patients, average annual out-of-pocket costs reached $8,572.

If a disease progresses, expenses can climb even higher. National Cancer Institute estimates have shown that end-of-life care can exceed $100,000 during a patient’s final year.

Those figures help explain why some patients view large cash reserves differently after a diagnosis. Money that once seemed available for gifting may suddenly serve as a buffer against future healthcare costs.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network has consistently reported that many cancer patients experience financial toxicity, a term used to describe the financial hardship that can accompany a diagnosis. Many patients report taking on debt or reducing spending on necessities despite having insurance coverage.

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Balancing Family Support And Financial Security

For families facing situations like Mark and Linda’s, financial advisors often recommend evaluating major gifts alongside healthcare planning and retirement needs.

In this scenario, the disagreement centers on whether the family’s $100,000 is better used helping Ryan buy a home today or protecting against healthcare expenses tomorrow.

While there is no universal answer, the available data suggests Mark’s concerns extend beyond simple pessimism. For many families navigating cancer treatment, financial uncertainty remains a reality even with insurance coverage.

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