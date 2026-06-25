At 45, I Just Maxed Out My 401(k). What Do I Do With the Extra $1,200 a Month?

Maxing out a 401(k) at 45 is a meaningful financial milestone, and the $1,200 a month that is now available for additional saving deserves a deliberate home rather than a default. The decision of where it goes depends on what your existing portfolio looks like, what your tax situation is, and how far away retirement actually is.

For many people in this position, bonds, either in a taxable brokerage account or as part of a broader rebalancing strategy, are a natural next layer.

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Check Whether a Roth IRA Comes First

Roth IRA growth is tax-free, which makes it a more tax-efficient vehicle for bonds than a taxable account, where bond interest is taxed as ordinary income.

Why Bonds Make Sense in a Taxable Account at This Stage

If your 401(k) is already heavily weighted toward equities, adding bonds in a taxable account creates diversification across both asset class and tax treatment. At 45, a target retirement date of 65 gives you a 20-year horizon, long enough to hold equities aggressively but also long enough that a gradual shift toward fixed income is not premature.

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The Asset Location Principle

Where you hold bonds matters as much as which bonds you hold. Bonds generate regular taxable income in the form of interest payments. Holding them inside a tax-advantaged account like a Roth IRA or traditional 401(k) shields that income from annual taxation. Holding them in a taxable brokerage account means paying ordinary income tax on the interest each year.

If your 401(k) has room for bond allocations alongside equities, shifting some of the equity allocation within the 401(k) toward bonds and holding equities in taxable accounts is generally more tax-efficient, since qualified dividends and long-term capital gains from equities face lower tax rates than bond interest.

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What a Reasonable Allocation Looks Like

At 45 with a 20-year horizon, a common target allocation is 70% to 80% equities and 20% to 30% bonds. If your 401(k) is currently 90% equities, the additional $1,200 per month offers an opportunity to build the bond allocation gradually without having to sell existing positions. Over 12 months, $14,400 in new bond investments meaningfully shifts the overall portfolio balance.

SoFi Invest provides access to bond ETFs, municipal bond funds, and Treasury securities that let you build a fixed income allocation efficiently within a taxable account.

Pull up your current 401(k) allocation before deciding how to direct the $1,200. Knowing your existing equity-to-bond ratio gives you a precise target for what the new monthly contribution should accomplish.

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