The rise of anti-immigration sentiment in many countries may have less to do with racism and more to do with economic frustration, says SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci.

In a recent post on X, he said that when people feel financially secure and optimistic about the future, immigration tends to become a much less important political issue. But when families start falling behind, the conversation changes.

The American Dream And Economic Anxiety

Scaramucci pointed to his father as an example of what many Americans once expected from life.

Don’t Miss:

“My dad was a crane operator, earned union wages, putting in the time, and felt pretty good about himself,” he wrote on X recently. “He wasn’t [Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder] Jeff Bezos, but his kids were going to do better than him.”

According to Scaramucci, that expectation used to be part of an unwritten social contract. People didn’t need to become wealthy. They simply wanted to believe that hard work would create a better future for their children.

“When you feel that way, you’re basically agnostic to immigration,” he said.

On the other hand, he argued, rising costs and declining affordability have changed that outlook for many families.

“But when you’re in decline, when the affordability crisis has you missing mortgage payments, skipping the dentist, watching your kids fall behind where you were at their age, the immigrants become the threat,” he said. “Not because they actually are, but because fear needs somewhere to land.”

See Also: Still on the fence? Coverage gets harder to lock in as you age. Ladder lets eligible applicants apply for term life insurance in minutes — no medical exam required up to $3 million, while you’re still eligible.

“That’s Economics”

Scaramucci argued that politicians have benefited from this frustration, but he believes the underlying issue is a growing gap between those who are prospering and those who feel left behind.

He described the situation as part of a broader affordability crisis affecting working- and middle-class families in the U.S. and other countries in the West.

Scaramucci’s conclusion was straightforward. “That’s not racism. That’s economics,” he wrote, and his proposed solution is equally simple: “Fix the economics and you fix a lot of the rest.”

Read Next:

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Arrived

ARK7

Doroni

Immersed

Vinovest

Fine wine and rare whiskey have historically moved independently of the stock market, making them a compelling alternative asset. Vinovest manages authenticated, insured portfolios of investment-grade wine and whiskey starting at $5,000 — sourcing, storage, and insurance all handled for you.

EnergyX

FarmTogether

Farmland has historically held its value through market volatility and delivered returns uncorrelated to stocks and bonds. For accredited investors, FarmTogether offers direct access to high-quality U.S. farmland starting at $15,000 — fully managed, with no landlord headaches.

EquityMultiple

For accredited investors looking beyond stocks and bonds, EquityMultiple provides access to vetted commercial real estate deals starting at $5,000, with only ~5% of opportunities passing their due diligence process.

Fundrise

Private real estate and private credit can add income and stability to a stock-heavy portfolio. Fundrise offers access to diversified private real estate and credit strategies through an easy-to-use platform, with professionally managed portfolios designed to generate passive income and long-term growth.

American Hartford Gold

Mode Mobile

Image: Shutterstock