Three savings accounts at three different banks, all earning under 0.5%, is a common situation that creates unnecessary complexity without any compensating benefit. You are tracking multiple login credentials, receiving multiple statements, and earning a fraction of what a single well-chosen high-yield account would produce. Consolidating is almost certainly the right move, and the process is simpler than most people expect.

The first step is figuring out what each account is actually holding and what it is for.

Map the Accounts Before You Move Anything

Before consolidating, list what each account contains and what purpose it serves. Is one your emergency fund? Is another earmarked for a specific goal? Is the third just overflow from a paycheck that never got directed anywhere deliberately?

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The reason this matters is that consolidating three accounts into one loses the organizational benefit of separation. If all three accounts serve distinct purposes, a better solution than consolidating into a single account may be consolidating into a single platform that allows multiple labeled savings buckets, giving you one login and one APY while keeping the funds mentally and practically separated.

What Three Accounts at 0.5% Are Costing You

If the combined balance across three accounts is $35,000 and each earns 0.5%, your total annual interest is $175. A single high-yield account at 4.5% on the same balance earns $1,575. The difference is $1,400 per year, entirely attributable to rate, not to anything you are doing differently with the money.

Over three years, the gap between staying put and switching is over $4,300 in foregone interest, and that assumes rates hold steady.

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How to Close Accounts Without Disrupting Automatic Transfers

The most common source of friction in switching savings accounts is automatic transfers. If any of the three accounts receives a direct deposit or automatic transfer from your checking account, update those instructions before closing the account, not after. Most banks allow a direct deposit to go to any linked account, and the change takes one pay cycle to take effect.

Once automatic transfers are rerouted, initiate the balance transfer from the old accounts to the new one, wait for it to clear, and then close the old accounts through the institution’s standard process.

Whether to Keep One Traditional Account

Some people prefer to keep a single account at a traditional brick-and-mortar bank, particularly if they occasionally need to make cash deposits, access an ATM without fees, or conduct in-person banking. If that describes you, keeping one traditional account with a minimal balance for transactional purposes and moving the rest of your savings to a high-yield account is a practical middle ground.

See Also: Explore whether your retirement strategy is optimized for income, taxes, and long-term withdrawals — take the AdviserMatch quiz today.

The FDIC’s BankFind tool lets you verify that any institution you are considering is federally insured, which is a useful check before opening an account at an online bank you are less familiar with.

SoFi Invest’s high-yield savings account offers multiple savings buckets under a single account, no monthly fees, and a competitive APY, which addresses both the rate problem and the organizational problem in one place.

Start with your largest balance account. Moving the biggest pool of money to a higher rate produces the most immediate impact, and completing one transfer successfully makes the rest of the consolidation feel straightforward.

Read Next: If your finances live across five apps, there’s a better way — Quicken Simplifi connects your bank, investment, and retirement accounts in one dashboard, starting at $3.99/month.

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