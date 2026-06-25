The real problem, Cuban argued earlier this month on the "House of Haymaker" podcast, is making sure ordinary workers have a chance to build wealth alongside the people creating it.

The discussion began with concerns that artificial intelligence and other technological advances could widen the gap between the wealthy and everyone else.

"Will there be too much of a concentration of wealth in all the people who started and invested in AI? That’s a problem, don’t you think?" the host asked.

"Yeah, I mean a lot of that has to do with the stock market because that’s where all that wealth is accumulated," Cuban said.

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He pointed out that a relatively small number of companies account for an outsized share of stock market wealth, but argued that broader ownership can help more people participate in that growth.

"If you own stock…you still could be wealthy," Cuban said.

But Cuban’s concern extended beyond the market’s biggest winners.

Why Cuban Thinks The Focus Is Misplaced

When the conversation turned to billionaire wealth, Cuban argued that the bigger question isn’t how rich the winners become.

"It’s not so much, okay, Elon’s going to become a trillionaire," he said. "This person barely can pay their bills."

Those two realities aren’t mutually exclusive.

Cuban’s point wasn’t that entrepreneurs should earn less. It was that more people need access to assets that can increase in value over time.

"How do we help that person who can barely pay their bills get to the point where they have appreciable assets?" he said.

For Cuban, that’s the missing piece in many conversations about inequality, technology and the future of work.

The Missing Link

Cuban’s answer comes down to ownership.

"If companies start giving all their employees stock in the company, when the companies do well, those employees do well," he said.

He called that approach "the missing link."

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Rather than focusing on redistributing wealth after it’s created, Cuban argued that workers should have more opportunities to participate in creating it.

"The path of least resistance is incenting companies, CEOs, to give stock to everybody so that if and when they excel and there’s an exit or they go public, whatever it may be, everybody benefits," he said.

In Cuban’s view, the goal isn’t preventing founders from becoming wealthy. It’s making sure employees have a chance to share in the upside when a company succeeds.

He pointed to SpaceX as an example, noting reports that thousands of employees could become millionaires if the company eventually goes public.

"To Elon’s credit, he gave everybody shares of stock," Cuban said.

Beyond A Paycheck

Cuban also argued that too many people rely almost entirely on earned income.

For many families, a home is the primary asset they own.

"But again, it comes down to beyond your house," he said. "What is it that you have that can go up in value?"

His answer was stock ownership.

"The path of least resistance to getting as many people as possible value that can appreciate is getting them shares of stock," he said.

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Not every worker receives company stock, of course. That’s one reason many investors look for opportunities to own stakes in growing businesses before they become household names.

Some are searching for the next Amazon, Tesla or Nvidia. Others are looking at newer industries that are still in their early stages.

Whether the next wave of wealth creation comes from AI, personal aviation or another emerging technology, Cuban’s broader point remains the same: people are more likely to build wealth when they own assets that appreciate.

For investors looking to build a long-term strategy, a financial advisor can help evaluate opportunities, manage risk and align investments with financial goals. AdvisorMatch can connect you with a vetted financial advisor who can help determine how different opportunities fit into an overall financial plan.

Cuban’s message wasn’t that there should be fewer winners. It was that there should be more owners.

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