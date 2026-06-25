For most couples, "What if I die first?" is an uncomfortable conversation.

On a recent episode of Suze Orman’s "Women & Money" podcast, one listener decided to ask an even more uncomfortable follow-up.

What if her husband remarried?

The married woman wanted to know how to structure her estate so assets she intended for her children wouldn’t eventually end up with a future spouse.

Orman didn’t treat remarriage as a remote possibility.

"Chances are he will," she said of the woman’s husband remarrying.

She then added, "He absolutely will."

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Orman went even further, arguing that men often move on quickly after losing a spouse.

"Most men remarry within three months," she said.

With that assumption in mind, Orman outlined ways the caller could protect her children while still providing for her husband.

The Two Options Orman Suggested

According to Orman, one approach is to keep assets separate through individual wills, trusts and ownership structures.

"You could have separate wills and trusts and everything," she said. "What’s in your name, what’s in his name."

Under that arrangement, assets owned by one spouse could pass directly to children rather than becoming part of the surviving spouse’s estate.

But Orman cautioned that such an approach may not always be practical.

"You may not want to do that as well, cause you may want him to be able to have certain things, live in the house, things like that," she said.

Her second suggestion was to explore trust structures that can support a surviving spouse while preserving an inheritance for children.

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Orman specifically mentioned a marital trust, a family trust, a bypass trust and a qualified terminable interest property trust, commonly referred to as a QTIP trust.

Those arrangements can allow a surviving spouse to benefit from assets during life while directing the remaining assets to children later.

The Beneficiary Designation Warning

Orman also warned that many estate plans overlook one critical detail.

"When you designate a beneficiary, it overrides the wishes of your trust or wills," she said.

That means retirement accounts, life insurance policies and other assets with named beneficiaries may pass directly to the person listed on the account, regardless of what a will or trust says.

For families trying to preserve an inheritance, reviewing beneficiary forms can be just as important as reviewing estate documents.

"Let Your Kids Be In Charge Of Your Husband"

After discussing the available options, Orman boiled the issue down to a simple choice.

"So bottom line, go and see a trust lawyer or leave it all to your kids and let your husband do what he wants and let your kids be in charge of your husband," she said.

The comment highlighted the challenge many families face. They want to provide for a surviving spouse while also protecting assets for their children. Accomplishing both often requires more planning than a basic will alone.

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Questions like this are one reason estate planning extends beyond legal documents.

Trusts, beneficiary designations, retirement accounts and insurance policies can all work differently, and a mistake in one area can affect the entire plan.

A financial advisor can help review those moving pieces and identify gaps before they become costly problems.

AdviserMatch can connect you with a vetted financial advisor who can discuss strategies tailored to your goals and help ensure your estate plan, investment accounts and beneficiary designations are aligned.

The listener’s question wasn’t really about remarriage. It was about making sure her wishes would still be honored years down the road. As Orman made clear, the best time to address that concern is before life forces the issue.

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