People are spoiled for choice today. They can choose from stocks, real estate, crypto, startups and plenty of other ways to invest their money. But even with all those choices, gold still has a lot of loyal fans.

“What’s your reason for buying gold?” someone asked gold investors in a recent Reddit discussion. “Why do you guys choose gold over other options?”

Store of Value Or A Growth Asset?

One of the most frequently mentioned points was the idea that gold serves a different purpose than stocks.

“Stocks are an investment vehicle for growth of wealth,” one person wrote. “Gold protects wealth.”

Don’t Miss:

Many participants said they own stocks, retirement accounts and even cryptocurrency alongside gold. But they view physical gold as a hedge against inflation, economic uncertainty and financial instability.

Others pointed to gold’s long history. “Inflation protection,” one person summed up their reasoning in just a few words. “5,000 years of history.”

“Real money. Safe haven. Evergreen asset class,” another added.

Many investors also said they pay attention to central banks around the world, which continue to hold and buy large amounts of gold. For them, that signals the metal still plays an important role in the global financial system.

The Appeal Of Owning Something Physical

For many in the thread, there’s also the comfort that comes from owning something tangible.

One person explained that holding gold provides a sense of security they don’t get from stocks or crypto.

Trending: More than 1.5 million people are already quietly investing through Stash — start with as little as $1, earn stock on everyday purchases, and get a 3% IRA match with Stash+.

“Being able to physically see and hold gold in my own hands does something in my brain that provides a sense of security I don’t get from other investments,” they wrote.

Others said physical gold makes it harder to make emotional decisions. Selling shares can be done with a few taps on a phone, but selling gold usually requires more effort and planning. “I’m less likely to make rash decisions when it comes to selling gold,” a person said.

Several commenters also cited privacy and independence. They liked that gold exists outside the banking system and isn’t dependent on passwords, apps or internet access.

See Also: Real estate. Crypto. Private deals. Most retirement accounts don’t allow them — self-directed IRAs do.

Sometimes The Reason Is Surprisingly Simple

Not every answer focused on economics or monetary policy.

In fact, one of the most common responses was much simpler.

“It’s shiny.”

Variations of that answer appeared throughout the thread. Many said they simply enjoy collecting gold coins, appreciating their beauty, weight and craftsmanship.

Others said they hope to pass their collections on to their children one day.

Whether investors see gold as insurance, a hedge against inflation, a store of value or simply a fascinating collectible, the discussion showed why the precious metal continues to attract loyal followers even in a world filled with newer investment choices.

Read Next: The IRS Could Take A Bigger Bite Out Of Retirement Savings Than Many Expect — Some Investors Are Seeking Professional Help

Building Wealth Across More Than Just the Market

Arrived

ARK7

Doroni

Immersed

Vinovest

Fine wine and rare whiskey have historically moved independently of the stock market, making them a compelling alternative asset. Vinovest manages authenticated, insured portfolios of investment-grade wine and whiskey starting at $5,000 — sourcing, storage, and insurance all handled for you.

EnergyX

FarmTogether

Farmland has historically held its value through market volatility and delivered returns uncorrelated to stocks and bonds. For accredited investors, FarmTogether offers direct access to high-quality U.S. farmland starting at $15,000 — fully managed, with no landlord headaches.

EquityMultiple

For accredited investors looking beyond stocks and bonds, EquityMultiple provides access to vetted commercial real estate deals starting at $5,000, with only ~5% of opportunities passing their due diligence process.

Fundrise

Private real estate and private credit can add income and stability to a stock-heavy portfolio. Fundrise offers access to diversified private real estate and credit strategies through an easy-to-use platform, with professionally managed portfolios designed to generate passive income and long-term growth.

American Hartford Gold

Mode Mobile

Image: Shutterstock