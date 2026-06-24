It’s hard to regret money you never had.

It’s much easier to regret money you think you could have made.

That’s the disagreement dividing Maria and Tyler after a $250,000 inheritance turned into an unexpected retirement debate.

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The decision brought Maria peace of mind.

It brought Tyler heartburn.

According to Maria, her husband can’t stop calculating what the money might be worth if it had been invested instead.

And whenever the subject comes up, she said the conversation usually ends the same way.

"You nuked our nest egg."

What started as a decision about safety has since evolved into a much larger question: Is it worth paying potentially tens of thousands of dollars to undo a financial decision you now regret?

The Appeal Of Guaranteed Income

For Maria, the inheritance wasn’t just another investment account.

It was the last financial gift her mother would ever leave behind.

The idea of watching a market downturn erase a portion of that money felt worse than potentially missing out on future gains. An immediate annuity offered something the stock market couldn’t promise: certainty.

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That’s not the highest-return strategy available.

But it is predictable.

And predictability was exactly what Maria wanted.

Cashing Out Isn’t So Simple

Tyler believes they should cut their losses and move the money into investments with greater growth potential.

The problem is that annuities aren’t designed to be easily unwound.

Most contracts include surrender periods that can last several years. During that time, large withdrawals can trigger surrender charges that often start between 7% and 10% before gradually declining.

On a $250,000 contract, that could mean losing $17,500 to $25,000 right away.

Taxes can add another layer of complexity.

Because Maria is younger than 59½, certain withdrawals may trigger additional IRS penalties on taxable gains. Depending on the contract’s value and tax treatment, surrendering the annuity could cost significantly more than Tyler expects.

In other words, getting out may be far more expensive than getting in.

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The Bigger Retirement Question

The real issue isn’t whether annuities are good or bad.

It’s whether this particular annuity still fits their overall retirement plan.

Annuities can provide guaranteed income and protection from market volatility. Stocks can offer greater long-term growth potential. Most retirement plans aren’t built entirely around one or the other.

That’s why financial professionals often look at the bigger picture before making changes. Factors such as retirement savings, pensions, Social Security benefits, other investments, tax considerations and income needs can all influence whether keeping or surrendering an annuity makes sense.

Because before paying potentially tens of thousands of dollars in surrender charges, taxes and penalties, it’s worth knowing exactly what problem you’re trying to solve.

Sometimes the most expensive financial mistake isn’t the decision you made in the past.

It’s the one you make trying to undo it.

Read Next: Retirees With $1M+ In Savings Are Rethinking Their Tax Strategy — Here’s Why Some Are Turning To Specialized Advisors

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