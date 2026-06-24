A bigger paycheck can buy a bigger house, a faster car, or a nicer vacation. Elon Musk says it can’t buy more great surgeons.

At the Baron Investment Conference in 2025, the Tesla CEO argued that one of society’s biggest problems isn’t a shortage of money but a shortage of expertise, particularly when it comes to healthcare.

"People often talk about eliminating poverty and providing great medical care, but they never actually have a solution," Musk said.

"Money doesn’t solve it because there are only so many great doctors and surgeons," he said. They don’t grow on trees, but now they’ll get built in factories."

Musk was referring to Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robot project, which he believes could eventually make world-class medical care available to far more people than today’s healthcare system can reach.

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Why Musk Thinks Robots Could Change Healthcare

Musk’s argument starts with a simple observation. There are only so many elite surgeons in the world, and training new ones can take decades.

No matter how much money enters the healthcare system, there are still physical limits on how many patients a human surgeon can treat.

Musk believes advanced robotics and AI could remove that bottleneck.

"Imagine a world where everyone has access to the best surgeons, literally everyone," Musk said.

"And Optimus will have the level of precision that is frankly superhuman… Any medical procedure, perhaps things that humans really can’t even do because they’re too difficult, will be available to anyone."

In Musk’s vision, expertise becomes scalable. Instead of relying on a limited number of highly trained specialists, robotic systems could replicate the skills of the best practitioners and make them available on a much broader scale.

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What It Could Mean For Everyday Families

The idea remains speculative, and any medical use of humanoid robots would face years of testing, oversight, and regulatory approval.

Still, Musk’s comments touched on a concern many families know well.

Healthcare costs can derail savings plans, delay retirement, and force difficult financial decisions. Access to specialists can also depend on where someone lives, how long they can wait, or what their insurance covers.

If robotic systems eventually lower costs and expand access to advanced care, families could spend less time worrying about finding specialized treatment and more time focusing on long-term goals.

For someone in a rural community, that could mean access to care that today might require traveling across the country. For retirees, it could mean fewer concerns about healthcare expenses consuming a nest egg. For working parents, it could mean less uncertainty when planning for the future.

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Preparing For A Future That Looks Different

Whether Optimus ultimately fulfills Musk’s vision remains to be seen. But his broader point extends beyond healthcare.

Throughout history, new technologies have changed how people work, save, invest, and prepare for retirement. Major advances can create opportunities while also reshaping the risks families face.

For those building a financial plan, that often means focusing on long-term goals rather than trying to predict every technological breakthrough. A financial advisor can help evaluate strategies for retirement, healthcare expenses, estate planning, and other priorities that may evolve as the economy changes.

AdvisorMatch can connect investors with vetted financial advisors who can help align investment and financial planning strategies with their individual goals and needs.

Musk’s prediction may sound futuristic, but the idea behind it is surprisingly simple. Great doctors don’t grow on trees. His bet is that one day, they may come off an assembly line.

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